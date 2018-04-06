With Christie gone, NJ may ban teen marriage

TRENTON — Another bill that was vetoed by Gov. Chris Christie has a chance at becoming law with Gov. Phil Murphy.

The bill, S247 , would prohibit anyone under the age of 18 from getting married in New Jersey without exception. It takes away the ability for parents or the courts to approve such unions. The bill passed a Senate Committee by a 9-2 vote and will be put up for consideration by the entire Senate.

If the measure becomes law it would the first in the country. Sponsor Nellie Pou, D-Passaic, told NJ.com she is confident that Murphy would sign the bill.

Murphy's position has not been disclosed; a spokesman for the governor has not yet returned a message.

Unchained at Last, an organization that helps women and girls in the United States to escape arranged and forced marriages, testified at the hearing in favor of the bill.

"We're one step closer to ending this human rights abuse in New Jersey," the group wrote in a message on their Twitter account.

Christie gave a similar bill a conditional veto last March and wanted to allow judges to be able to approve a marriage license for a 16 or-17 year old. The Assembly took no action.

