Will we catch your smile on New Jersey 101.5?

This break in the summer heat sure has been welcome. And Townsquare Media Stations throughout New Jersey — including New Jersey 101.5 — are glad to be out and about meeting so many happy people.

As always, we love to see your smile here on NJ1015.com .

Over the past several days, we were at multiple locations, including second week of the Big Joe Jersey Variety Show. Come seek us out by coming to one of our upcoming events . And get your own picture on NJ1015.com and the NJ 101.5 app .

Seek us out all summer long. We'll also have lots of goodies and giveaways from our friends at Seasonal World , New Jersey's premier builder for designs and installation of vinyl liners in ground swimming pools. See you this summer!