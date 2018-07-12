Who stole an ATM from South Brunswick gas station?

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Surveillance video caught two men loading an ATM stolen from a Route 1 gas station into a van.

Employees of the Raceway station on the northbound side of the highway called South Brunswick police on Saturday at 10 p.m. to report the ATM as missing.

Dated surveillance video showed two suspects broke into the station's lobby at 2:37 a.m. and carried the ATM out, according to South Brunswick Police.

The machine may have had $500 inside.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts entering the small room and immediately checking the machine. They moved a case of bottled water out of the way as one suspect worked on removing the machine, which is on top of a counter, while the other acted as a lookout at the door.

A photo released by police shows the two suspects loading the ATM into a van.

It's not clear why employees waited nearly 20 hours to call police.

South Brunswick Police asked anyone with information about the theft to call 732-329-4000 ext. 7486 or Middlesex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-939-9600.

