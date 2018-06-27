Where’s the party on Friday? Not in Point Pleasant Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — There is no big party on the Jersey Shore on Friday, according to police.

Police chief James Michigan in a statement on the department's Facebook page said the invitation to the "Summer Beach Meet up" has no specific location beyond the boardwalk, much like the Father's Day weekend invitation for an event in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park.

"The police department is monitoring the event very closely with the assistance of local, county and state agencies" which will mean increased police presence, according to the statement.

The event is promoted by "Damon Brothers Ent," which has no website or social media presence and features three DJs.

Story continues below the image

Invitation to "Summer Beach Meet Up" in Point Pleasant Beach (Jersey Shore Online)

The Instagram account for two of the DJs, g.mallyyy and shaaaaad_ have images of the Point Pleasant Beach event invitation with "canceled" written across it with a new location available via direct message.

The Instagram account of bandzjuicedupkk, the third DJ scheduled promotes an event called "2Lit2 Function" on Friday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Piscataway. A specific location is not listed except for being "10 minutes from Rutgers" and "8 min from Livingston campus."

An invitation to the "Beach Nik 18 NJ Beach Meet Up" advertising an event in Seaside Heights on June 16 drew crowds estimated at 16,000. Crowds moved south into Seaside Park, where several fights broke out.

Seaside Park police Chief Francis Larkin told NJ.com there were only two arrests that day and 14 public nuisance summons issued.