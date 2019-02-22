Where is missing NJ man Joseph Lamartina?

MARLBORO — A Monmouth County family has been working with law enforcement to solve the mystery of what happened to Joseph M. Lamartina, whose car was found in Niagara Falls two months after he disappeared.

The 32-year-old was reported missing in December to Marlboro police, who began an investigation.

There had been no sign of Lamartina until his car was found in the parking lot of a Double Tree hotel on Feb. 8. Niagara Falls police joined the investigation and learned Lamartina had checked into the hotel on Dec. 15 and checked out on Dec. 16.

A couple reported seeing a man matching Lamartina's description asking for money outside the Sheraton Niagara Falls hotel about 10 minutes away, presumably so he could return to New Jersey.

Niagara Falls Police Capt. Kelly Rizzo told WGRZ-TV a handwritten to-do-type list was found in the car, with one of the items being "off the grid."

Lamartina's mother told WIVB-TV in an interview that he lived in the area for six months a few years ago, for a job a as a medical sales rep, but moved back to Marlboro.

Lamartina is described as standing 5'11", weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a Sicilian horn on his right shoulder.

Niagara Falls police asked anyone with information about Lamartina's whereabouts to call 716-286-4522.

