‘We cannot begin to heal’ — A year after NJ woman killed by truck, no arrests

WEST MILFORD — Tuesday marked one year since Kelly Vaughn Chalkley was killed while walking her dog, and police are still trying to identify the driver of the truck that killed her.

At the time of her death, police said Chalkley was run over by a dark pickup truck while walking her dog in the parking lot of Mount Laurel Park. Her body was found by her husband, who had gone looking for her after their dog came home without her. The truck that hit her left pieces behind, according to police, but not enough to identify the vehicle.

"We cannot begin to heal as a family until we have the answers we so desperately need," the family said in a statement soon after the incident.

On Tuesday, the department posted on its Facebook page that in the year since she has been gone, one of her daughters gave birth to a granddaughter she will never have the chance to meet.

"It is the family's most sincerest hopes that ANYONE with INFORMATION or STRONG SUSPICIONS to come forward and contact the West Milford Police Department at 973-728-2810 with any leads, tips or information," the department said.

The family is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"To the driver involved in this accident, we are pleading for you to come forward and rid yourself of the tremendous guilt we imagine you are bearing," the family said in last year's statement. "We assure you the weight on your shoulders will be lifted once you free yourself from the burden you have been carrying."

In addition to the local police department, information about the incident can be reported to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.

