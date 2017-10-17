NORTH PLAINFIELD — Authorities are investigating a fire that raged into Tuesday morning at the site of a vacant former nursing home.

It was the second fire in three months at the 12-acre Villa Maria property, which has been shuttered for nearly a decade, MyCentralJersey.com reported.

As firefighters continued to douse the flames Tuesday morning, the borough school district closed the high and middle schools and two elementary schools for the day.

The property is located in the neighborhood north of the westbound side of Route 22, behind the Honda dealership.

CORRECTION: Story has been updated to reflect that this is the second reported fire at the site in recent months.

