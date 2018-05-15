Warren County teen gets college degree before graduating high school

PHILLIPSBURG — The spring of 2018 will be a memorable one for Kwinton Adams' family as he will go into summer vacation with both his high school diploma and an associate's degree.

Adams will be one of the members of Warren County Community College's class of 2018 almost a month before he gets his diploma from Phillipsburg High School. The pursuit of the dual degrees started when Adams was just 15-years-old, resulting in his getting double diplomas.

"I didn't realize I was eligible until April," Adams said. "That's when they told me."

The teen said getting two degrees was "exciting."

A Facebook post by Phillipsburg Superintendent Gregory Troxell said Adams took summer school classes at the community college. Troxell said Adams is planning to continue his academic career at Washington and Jefferson College before pursuing a medical career.

