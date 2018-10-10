Wanted: Woman crashed, then fled cops at 80 mph

JACKSON — A woman who left the scene of a crash and led police on a high-speed pursuit before it was ended over safety concerns is being sought by police.

Samantha Oliveira, 25, of Manahawkin in Stafford, was identified by Jackson police as the driver of a car that did not stop after hitting another on County Line Road on Monday afternoon. An officer spotted Oliveira's 2013 Hyundai on Commodore Boulevard and put on her lights and siren as she followed Oliveira onto Cedar Swamp Road.

Oliveira got onto I-195 westbound and hit 80 mph before the pursuit was ordered to end over concerns about wet roads and public safety.

Police did not disclose additional information about the crash.

Jackson police have charged her with second-degree eluding, obstruction and hindering apprehension. Motor vehicle summons including speeding and reckless driving were also issued. Oliveira was also entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

Police asked anyone with information of Oliveira's location to contact Jackson Police at 732-928-1111.

