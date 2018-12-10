Wanted: Man pointed a gun at Monmouth County cops, police say

ASBURY PARK — A search is underway for a man police say pointed a weapon at officers before fleeing a vehicle that was being investigated.

The man was identified as Aamir Morris, 20, of Brick, according to police.

There were four people in the car, including Morris, police said. The car was stopped on Wednesday around 5:45 on the 1400 block of Mattison Avenue, according to police. It wasn't clear from information released by police why they'd initiated the traffic stop.

When Morris was getting out of the car, he pulled a gun, identified as a black Masterpiece Arms model M-11 9 mm with an illegal large capacity magazine, according to police.

Morris lost the weapon during a struggle with police and fled on foot without the weapon, according to police. Three other people in the car were taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapons. The three were identified as Imirrah Bouie, 20, of Asbury Park, Nailah Hines, 19, of Neptune City and Cameren Cowart, 20, of Neptune.

"The officers involved in these arrests showed great bravery and professionalism removing these armed and dangerous persons from the Streets of Asbury Park," Chief David Kelso said. "They displayed determination and courage and put their own lives at risk to ensure the safety of the residents of the City of Asbury Park and the surrounding community."

Morris has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and prohibited weapons for allegedly having body armor-penetrating ammo and a large capacity magazine. He was also charged with aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a weapon at an officer and resisting arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information about Morris' whereabouts to call 732-774-1300. Morris is being described as being armed and dangerous.

