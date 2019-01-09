WANTED: Accused GoFundMe scammer skips court appearance

MOUNT HOLLY — A warrant was issued for the arrest of GoFundMe scam defendant Johnny Bobbitt Jr. after he failed to show for a hearing on Tuesday.

In December, a judge allowed Bobbitt to return to his apartment in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia as a condition of his release.

He was required to get a job, give the court a copy of his lease, avoid contact with the two other people with whom he is accused of scheming to defraud thousands of people out of $400,000 in donations and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings three times a week.

The hearing on Tuesday regarded a violation of the terms of his release after he failed to check in with the court to provide an update on his compliance, according to Joel Bewley, spokesman for the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

Bobbitt's lawyer, John Keesler, said he spoke with his client Friday and had expected him to appear in court.

Bobbitt, Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico were charged with creating a fake story about Bobbitt helping McClure after she ran out of gas in South Philadelphia in November 2017. They created a GoFundMe account that collected $400,000 in donations that were meant to help Bobbitt, who has a history of homelessness. But prosecutors said the three had agreed to split the proceeds.

Bobbitt went public in August with accusations that the couple had kept the funds for themselves. That's when their story started to fall apart and prosecutors began investigating.

D'Amico was involved in a legal dispute with his grandmother over the Florence home that he and McClure shared. His grandmother said he was supposed to move out but he has refused. McClure was suspended from her job with the New Jersey Department of Transportation after she was arrested.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

