Video claims Lakewood police chief had open can of beer in car

LAKEWOOD — The legitimacy of a short video purporting to show the Lakewood's police chief's car with an open can of beer will be investigated by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

The video, a copy of which was obtained by New Jersey 101.5, was initially posted on the New Jersey Corruption Watch Facebook page.

The vehicle appears to be parked in front of Romeo's Pizza on West Main Street in Freehold last Friday around 5 p.m.

An open can of Yuengling Light is seen in the cup holder and a slice of pizza is balanced on the console between the driver and passenger seats.

The editor of Corruption Watch told New Jersey 101.5 that he received the clip from another Lakewood police officer who claimed to have recorded it off Meyer's Snapchat account — Gregory213.

Meyer told the Asbury Park Press he was unaware of the video and did not have a SnapChat account.

The 19-second clip does not show the face of anyone in the vehicle. There is nothing identifying the vehicle as a Lakewood police or municipal car but the knobs of a police radio can be seen.

Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave said Thursday that his office is "aware of it and investigating its authenticity. An internal investigation would be the next step in ascertaining the origin and circumstances surrounding the video."

The video has been watched more than 3,000 times on the Corruption Watch's Facebook pages.

A spokesman for Lakewood police did not returned a request for comment left Wednesday.

