Two teen girls missing from New Brunswick: Have you seen them?

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are looking for two missing teenage girls and are hoping the public can help return them to their families safely.

The younger of the two girls is 15-year-old Jaqueline Iracheta. She is described as being Hispanic, standing around 5 feet tall, and weighing around 120 pounds, according to an alert from the police department.

Police are also working to locate 17-year-old Heslin Lemus-Mejia. She is described as Hispanic, 4 feet and 10 inches tall, and weighing around 141 pounds. Lemus-Mejia was last seen in the area of Drift Street, according to police.

Police did not say whether there is a connection between the two missing persons cases.

They're asking anyone with information about their whereabouts to call 911 or call the New Brunswick Police Department directly.

More from New Jersey 101.5: