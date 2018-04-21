Two killed in 42 Freeway crash, police say

RUNNEMEDE — Two people were killed in a crash involving a dump truck and a SUV on the 42 Freeway early Saturday morning.

State Police said the dump truck was traveling north when it was struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m. in Runnemede north of Route 55 causing it to overturn. A second SUV hit the overturned truck, according to police.

Police did not disclosed the identities of the deceased or which vehicles they were inside.

Images on the Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the dump lying on its side in the left lane with a load spilled onto the roadway.

All lanes remained closed as of 7 a.m. for clean up and investigation of the crash. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the road at Route 41. Police also closed Route 55 northbound approaching Route 42.

