2 residents injured in Neptune Township house fire

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after their home burned Saturday morning.

Unexcelled Fire Company was dispatched to 718 Gail Place at 7:09 a.m. and encountered heavy smoke from the second floor and front door. Firefighters were also on the roof to fight the blaze.

One of the residents suffered smoke inhalation. They were both taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center

The fire was under control just after 8 a.m.

Neptune police, EMS and Office of Emergency Management responded to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.