Two early morning crashes continue deadly weekend on NJ roads

CLIFTON — A pedestrian was fatally struck on Route 3 early Sunday morning, the second highway death in New Jersey of the weekend.

EMS and police arriving at the crash near Main Avenue in Clifton just after midnight found a person lying in the westbound lanes, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said a Toyota driven by a 57-year-old from Sparta struck the pedestrian and remained at the scene. The identities of the driver and pedestrian were not disclosed and the investigation is active and ongoing, according to Valdes. Route 3 was closed westbound until around 5 a.m. for an investigation.

A crash Sunday morning on westbound Route 4 in Paramus between Forest and Farview avenues that closed the roadway for several hours.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said a 2011 Audi A4 driven by Herbert Reynoso of Fair Lawn rear ended a 2006 Jeep Cherokee and driver Vladimir Diaz, sending him into a utility pole. Reynoso continued for another 800 feet and overturned after hitting a pole.

Reynoso was charged with DWI, aggravated assault and reckless driving. He is being held in the Bergen County jail pendimg a first court appearance on Monday.

It was the second fatal crash in Clifton in the past two days. Galia Bacheva, 64, of Clifton was struck at the intersections of East Fourth and Fifth Streets on Friday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

In addition to the crashes in North Jersey there was also a fatal crash in North Brunswick over the weekend.

The driver of a Chevy Malibu pulling onto Route 1 northbound from the Walmart parking lot, Mr. Wen-Fu Lin of East Brunswick, died after being struck by 2007 BMW X3 heading south that ran the red light, according to North Brunswick police.

The other occupants of the Malibu were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the driver of the BMW was not disclosed.

