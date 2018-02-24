Twin, dad charged with covering up NJ man’s fatal hit-and-run

MOONACHIE — Twin brothers and their father have been charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old man last month.

Police found the body of Brian P. Rossi on the roadway of Route 46 East about 5:50 a.m., Jan. 5, 2018.

Based on evidence at the scene, investigators said Rossi had been hit by a black Ford Focus model from 2012 to 2015.

Investigators determined that the vehicle that hit Rossi drove east and parked behind a business.

The driver, who police say was 32-year-old lab aide Brandon Bialek, waited until a Mitsubishi Lancer arrived and both vehicles left together toward Hackensack.

The Lodi resident was charged this week with second-degree leaving the scene of a fatal car accident and third-degree hindering apprehension.

His brother, maintenance worker Brian Bialek, of Hasbrouck Heights, is charged with third-degree hindering.

On Friday, prosecutors charged their father, John Bialek, a 52-year-old train mechanic, with third-degree hindering.

Investigators say the father hid his son’s black 2013 Ford Focus at his home in Wallington, where it was seized by police.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether any of the men had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .