New Jersey Turnpike Exit 14A reopens with major improvements

A major New Jersey Turnpike interchange upgrade project to ease traffic congestion has been completed.

During a ceremony Monday, Gov. Murphy declared the $172 million construction project at interchange 14A a win for commuters and a boon for the local economy.

He said the newly designed interchange features “new and wider lanes and ramps, increased vehicle capacity and re-engineered roads to improve circulation."

Murphy said 14A can now be an instrument for the area's future, not an impediment to it.

“This is a critical infrastructure investment that will benefit the tens of thousands of people who travel through Bayonne and Jersey City every day.”

He also stressed on a grander scale the project “shows the importance of modern, safe and efficient infrastructure to our state’s future economic strength. It is through projects like this that we will live up to the stronger side of that stronger and fairer economy.”

Courtesy NJ DOT

Murphy said stressed the upgrade is about “re-envisioning how our state moves and works.”

“It’s about us making the critical investments necessary to not only improve the lives and reduce the headaches of commuters, but also to keep our economy moving so we can get it growing.”

The governor pointed out the newly designed interchange will also improve access to the former Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne, which is currently being redeveloped.

Engineers estimate the capacity of the connector bridge between the toll plaza and Route 440, Route 185 and Port Jersey Boulevard has been doubled.

Also, a ramp has opened that provides a direct route from the toll plaza to Chosin Few Way in Bayonne. The ramp is expected to significantly reduce congestion on streets around the port facility.

According to the Turnpike Authority, more than 50,000 vehicles travel through the interchange every weekday.

