Turnpike bus fire slows traffic, sends thick smoke into the air

WOODBRIDGE — A charter bus caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike late Friday morning sending smoke into the air and causing delays.

The fire was reported at 11:05 a.m. on the northbound outer lanes just before the exit for the Garden State Parkway.

State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez said everyone got out of the bus safely with the right lane blocked for fire equipment.

The bus was registered to Taos Travel out of Middletown, Massacusetts, according to police. A phone number could not be immediately be found for the company.

