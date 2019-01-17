Traffic, power, closings: Keep updated on NJ snowstorm

The bad news: We're in store for not just one winter weather event but two that will bring snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet and bitter Arctic air to New Jersey.

The first storm will begin on Thursday night as snow across the state, according to chief meteorologist Dan Zarrow, and transition to rain overnight for at least the northern part of the state to the area of Mercer and Middlesex counties and continue northward on Friday morning before coming to an end.

Zarrow expects total accumulations of 2 to 3 inches in far northwestern areas, 1 to 2 inches of slushy accumulation along and west of the Turnpike and a coating to an inch of slush/snow to the east.

The second storm is still too close to call, according to Zarrow. For central and southern New Jersey, it looks like snow late Saturday will change to heavy rain by Sunday morning and then transition back to snow Sunday afternoon as temperatures plummet. While the timeline and impacts are becoming clearer, the numbers (exact times and accumulations) are still very much up in the air.

Monday morning high temperature could be in the single digits across the state, with a wind chill ("feels like" temperature) of -5 to -10. That qualifies as dangerous cold. High temps on Monday will struggle to make it to the 20-degree mark. It could be our coldest day since early January 2018.

The good news: We're here to help you through it, with instant alerts on our app , on NJ1015.com and on social media.

Here's what you'll need to know all day long:

SEND US YOUR SNOW PICS: Shoot them over via the NJ 101.5 app for Android or iOS , and we may use them on NJ1015.com. Open the menu on the left and hit "Submit Photo/Video."

SCHOOL AND OTHER CLOSINGS: Announcements are updated in real-time at NJ1015.com/clos ings and on the app. Are you a school official or the point person for an organization? You can register your district at the link as well.

WEATHER: Keep an eye on Dan Zarrow's blog on NJ1015.com and the app. Unlike some weather forecasters, Dan's not about to hype news he's not sure of. He'll tell you what he knows, what he does't, and why — there's no better way to keep on top of the storm as it develops.

TRAFFIC AND ROADS: Visit NJ1015.com/traffic for current alerts, and download the New Jersey 101.5 app to get notifications as traffic issues pop up. The New Jersey Department of Transportation issues alerts through 511nj.org .

ON THE RADIO, OUR APP & ALEXA: Listen to New Jersey 101.5 anytime on air, online or on your phone by downloading the New Jersey 101.5 app . (In addition to weather and news updates, we'll be playing music all weekend). We're also on Amazon Alexa , both as a 24/7 stream and as Flash Briefings updated several times every day.

SOCIAL: Follow New Jersey 101.5 on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram . Message us with questions and what you're experiencing where you are. We'd love to see your pictures of the snow!

MASS TRANSIT: NJ Transit issues advisories at NJTransit.com and on Twitter @NJTransit . (New Jersey 101.5 will also share news of alerts on Twitter , Facebook and the New Jersey 101.5 app as well)

POWER: PSE&G customers: See PSE&G's power map for outages and report downed trees, gas leaks, other emergencies or outages to 800-436-PSEG. JCP&L customers: See JCP&L's map for outages. Call in issues to 888-LIGHTSS or report your outage online . Atlantic City Electric customers: See Atlantic City Electric's map or call 800-833-7476 for any issues.

STATE EMERGENCY ALERTS: The state Office of Emergency Management issues alerts on Facebook and Twitter .

COMMUNITY ALERTS: Many New Jersey towns use the Nixle system to send alerts. Many others use Everbridge . Check those services and your municipal website , for more information. Several municipalities, schools and police departments also post frequently to their own Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

USING A GENERATOR? Here's how to keep safe . Carbon monoxide poisoning caused five New Jersey deaths in the aftermath of superstorm Sandy — we don't want to be reporting on any after this storm.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

