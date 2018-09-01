Tractor-trailer gets cut off, crashes into Route 35 dealership

KEYPORT — Drivers and passengers managed to walk away with minor injuries after a tractor-trailer overturned on a car dealership lot on Friday.

The truck landed on its side on top of a Ford F-150 pick-up truck at the Tom's Ford on Route 35.

On its Facebook page, the dealership blamed the accident on a minivan with Pennsylvania plates that cut off the truck on the highway. The truck clipped the rear of the minivan as the truck driver maneuvered out of the way.

Courtesy Tom's Ford

"His quick action saved the lives of 2 adults and 2 children," Tom's Ford said in one of several video posts that showed the aftermath of the crash and workers helping the truck driver out of the cabin.

Keyport police on Saturday said that no traffic violation summonses or charges have been filed, although the investigation continues. The people involved in the crash did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

General Manager Larry Doremus told the Asbury Park Press that the crash caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, including $250,000 to his inventory.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .