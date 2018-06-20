Top NJ towns where adults under 40 go to live
Young adults make up the lion's share of residents in several New Jersey municipalities — some spots you'd expect, and some you likely wouldn't.
A New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Census data from 2016 finds that individuals aged 25 to 39 make up at least 40 percent of the population in 10 New Jersey cities, townships and boroughs.
We purposely kept the college age range out of the equation to get a better idea of where people are settling down, rather than just feeling things out.
With a young-adult population of 65.8 percent, the No. 1 spot (full list below) goes to Hoboken — one of four Hudson County municipalities in the top 10.
According to Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who moved to the city 19 years ago in his 20s and continues to raise a family there, the city is focused on becoming a more "permanent" place to call home, rather than a "transient" one.
"You're seeing a lot more younger families, lots of moms and strollers, and a lot of people who want to stay here for the long term," Bhalla said. "I would not be surprised if in the next five to 10 years, that demographic continues towards that upward trend."
Bhalla said the city government's task is to fill any holes that would entice a young family to flee Hoboken for the suburbs.
"Whether it's recreation and open space, or education, or having an affordable housing stock, where you promote permanency, a more family-friendly community," Bhalla explained.
NJ towns with most adults under 40:
Hoboken, Hudson County:
Total population — 53,136
Percent under 40: 65.8%
Maurice River, Cumberland County:
Total population: 8,077
Percent under 40: 62.3%
New Hanover, Burlington County:
Total population: 8,173
Percent under 40: 45.5%
Weehawken, Hudson County:
Total population: 13,671
Percent under 40: 43.3%
Flemington, Hunterdon County:
Total population: 4,663
Percent under 40: 43.3%
Edgewater, Bergen County:
Total population: 11,998
Percent under 40: 42.9%
Jersey City, Hudson County:
Total population: 261,666
Percent under 40: 42.7%
West New York, Hudson County:
Total population: 52,407
Percent under 40: 40.6%
Bridgeton, Cumberland County:
Total population: 25,209
Percent under 40: 40.2%
Fairview, Bergen County:
Total population: 14,314
Percent under 40: 40%
Sitting right across the river from New York City, it's not too surprising to see municipalities such as Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken on this list.
But proximity to the Big Apple is not the only thing attracting young adults. In Hunterdon County, more than 43 percent of Flemington's 4,663 residents fall in the 25-39 age range, earning the borough the No. 5 spot.
"Sixty-four percent of our residences are rentals, which is about double the normal community," said Mayor Phil Greiner. "Rentals are, of course, attractive to this age group if they're not ready to own a home yet."
Flemington's young-adult population could see a bump in the near future. A multi-use redevelopment project making its way through the approval process — the first of its kind in Hunterdon County — is slated to include a couple restaurants with liquor licenses, about 200 residential units, and its own parking, among other features.
"We are aware of the trends towards this group wanting to live in walkable areas," Greiner said.
According to the mayor of Maurice River, the township's young-adult population is skewed by the presence of two prisons. Military bases, as well as a correctional facility, affect the numbers in New Hanover.
Full list
|Municipality
|County
|Pop.
|25 to 39
|Hoboken city
|Hudson
|53,136
|65.8%
|Maurice River township
|Cumberland
|8,077
|62.3%
|New Hanover township
|Burlington
|8,173
|45.5%
|Weehawken township
|Hudson
|13,671
|43.3%
|Flemington borough
|Hunterdon
|4,663
|43.3%
|Edgewater borough
|Bergen
|11,998
|42.9%
|Jersey City city
|Hudson
|261,666
|42.7%
|West New York town
|Hudson
|52,407
|40.6%
|Bridgeton city
|Cumberland
|25,209
|40.2%
|Fairview borough
|Bergen
|14,314
|40.0%
|Harrison town
|Hudson
|15,007
|39.7%
|East Rutherford borough
|Bergen
|9,236
|39.5%
|East Newark borough
|Hudson
|2,717
|39.5%
|Morristown town
|Morris
|18,677
|39.1%
|Guttenberg town
|Hudson
|11,628
|39.0%
|Bradley Beach borough
|Monmouth
|4,272
|38.8%
|Red Bank borough
|Monmouth
|12,218
|38.6%
|North Hanover township
|Burlington
|7,630
|37.7%
|Hightstown borough
|Mercer
|5,532
|36.7%
|South Bound Brook borough
|Somerset
|4,613
|36.6%
|Somerville borough
|Somerset
|12,207
|36.5%
|Lebanon borough
|Hunterdon
|1,693
|36.4%
|Palisades Park borough
|Bergen
|20,499
|36.3%
|Hackensack city
|Bergen
|44,271
|36.0%
|Maple Shade township
|Burlington
|19,003
|34.7%
|Wallington borough
|Bergen
|11,618
|34.6%
|Riverdale borough
|Morris
|4,206
|34.6%
|Keyport borough
|Monmouth
|7,136
|34.4%
|Oaklyn borough
|Camden
|4,000
|34.4%
|Secaucus town
|Hudson
|18,737
|34.3%
|Plainsboro township
|Middlesex
|23,398
|34.2%
|Collingswood borough
|Camden
|13,925
|34.1%
|Bound Brook borough
|Somerset
|10,512
|34.1%
|Mount Ephraim borough
|Camden
|4,639
|33.7%
|Shrewsbury township
|Monmouth
|1,066
|33.7%
|Highland Park borough
|Middlesex
|14,245
|33.7%
|Garfield city
|Bergen
|31,456
|33.6%
|Union City city
|Hudson
|68,965
|33.5%
|Farmingdale borough
|Monmouth
|1,479
|33.5%
|Prospect Park borough
|Passaic
|5,919
|33.5%
|City of Orange township
|Essex
|30,521
|33.3%
|Barrington borough
|Camden
|6,831
|33.3%
|Trenton city
|Mercer
|84,559
|33.2%
|Asbury Park city
|Monmouth
|15,850
|33.1%
|Riverside township
|Burlington
|8,005
|33.1%
|National Park borough
|Gloucester
|3,012
|33.0%
|North Brunswick township
|Middlesex
|42,392
|32.9%
|Matawan borough
|Monmouth
|8,894
|32.9%
|Runnemede borough
|Camden
|8,394
|32.8%
|Lindenwold borough
|Camden
|17,482
|32.6%
|Dover town
|Morris
|18,317
|32.6%
|Mount Holly township
|Burlington
|9,432
|32.5%
|Victory Gardens borough
|Morris
|1,623
|32.4%
|Mannington township
|Salem
|1,775
|32.3%
|Plainfield city
|Union
|50,578
|32.3%
|Lodi borough
|Bergen
|24,654
|32.2%
|Newark city
|Essex
|280,139
|31.9%
|North Bergen township
|Hudson
|62,791
|31.9%
|Magnolia borough
|Camden
|4,321
|31.8%
|Clementon borough
|Camden
|4,924
|31.7%
|Woodlynne borough
|Camden
|2,955
|31.7%
|Rahway city
|Union
|28,884
|31.6%
|Chesterfield township
|Burlington
|7,621
|31.6%
|Paulsboro borough
|Gloucester
|6,009
|31.6%
|Woodbridge township
|Middlesex
|101,131
|31.6%
|Dunellen borough
|Middlesex
|7,355
|31.4%
|Lake Como borough
|Monmouth
|1,463
|31.4%
|Hi-Nella borough
|Camden
|895
|31.4%
|Carteret borough
|Middlesex
|23,966
|31.3%
|Edison township
|Middlesex
|101,868
|31.3%
|Butler borough
|Morris
|7,773
|31.3%
|Englewood city
|Bergen
|28,184
|31.3%
|Garwood borough
|Union
|4,315
|31.2%
|Elizabeth city
|Union
|128,042
|31.1%
|Bloomfield township
|Essex
|47,982
|31.1%
|New Brunswick city
|Middlesex
|56,427
|31.0%
|Eatontown borough
|Monmouth
|12,233
|30.9%
|Haledon borough
|Passaic
|8,399
|30.9%
|Penns Grove borough
|Salem
|4,985
|30.8%
|Fairfield township
|Cumberland
|6,385
|30.7%
|Boonton town
|Morris
|8,405
|30.7%
|South Hackensack township
|Bergen
|2,724
|30.6%
|Perth Amboy city
|Middlesex
|52,265
|30.6%
|Gloucester City city
|Camden
|11,357
|30.4%
|Linden city
|Union
|41,595
|30.4%
|Sayreville borough
|Middlesex
|44,260
|30.4%
|Passaic city
|Passaic
|70,536
|30.4%
|Bedminster township
|Somerset
|8,234
|30.4%
|Ridgefield Park village
|Bergen
|12,976
|30.3%
|Long Branch city
|Monmouth
|30,705
|30.3%
|Oldmans township
|Salem
|1,830
|30.3%
|North Arlington borough
|Bergen
|15,788
|30.2%
|Little Ferry borough
|Bergen
|10,868
|30.2%
|Kearny town
|Hudson
|42,029
|30.2%
|Wharton borough
|Morris
|6,586
|30.2%
|North Plainfield borough
|Somerset
|22,106
|30.2%
|Clifton city
|Passaic
|85,578
|30.0%
|Freehold borough
|Monmouth
|11,944
|30.0%
|Seaside Heights borough
|Ocean
|2,881
|29.9%
|Camden city
|Camden
|76,005
|29.9%
|Sussex borough
|Sussex
|1,976
|29.8%
|Carlstadt borough
|Bergen
|6,238
|29.8%
|Somerdale borough
|Camden
|5,362
|29.8%
|Netcong borough
|Morris
|3,248
|29.8%
|Belmar borough
|Monmouth
|5,715
|29.7%
|Saddle Brook township
|Bergen
|13,980
|29.5%
|Irvington township
|Essex
|54,303
|29.5%
|Lakehurst borough
|Ocean
|2,673
|29.5%
|Franklin township
|Somerset
|65,374
|29.5%
|Bayonne city
|Hudson
|65,772
|29.4%
|Bordentown city
|Burlington
|3,874
|29.4%
|Cliffside Park borough
|Bergen
|24,661
|29.3%
|Delran township
|Burlington
|16,810
|29.2%
|Nutley township
|Essex
|28,586
|29.2%
|Parsippany-Troy Hills township
|Morris
|53,515
|29.2%
|Belleville township
|Essex
|36,122
|29.1%
|Logan township
|Gloucester
|5,995
|29.1%
|Mount Olive township
|Morris
|28,851
|29.1%
|South Amboy city
|Middlesex
|8,762
|29.0%
|Sea Bright borough
|Monmouth
|1,333
|29.0%
|Keansburg borough
|Monmouth
|9,904
|28.8%
|Bass River township
|Burlington
|1,464
|28.7%
|Waterford township
|Camden
|10,721
|28.7%
|Brooklawn borough
|Camden
|1,954
|28.7%
|Deptford township
|Gloucester
|30,590
|28.7%
|Bogota borough
|Bergen
|8,348
|28.6%
|Hackettstown town
|Warren
|9,585
|28.6%
|Paterson city
|Passaic
|146,894
|28.4%
|Lyndhurst township
|Bergen
|21,582
|28.4%
|Bloomingdale borough
|Passaic
|7,995
|28.4%
|East Orange city
|Essex
|64,621
|28.3%
|Roselle Park borough
|Union
|13,560
|28.3%
|Delanco township
|Burlington
|4,513
|28.2%
|Westville borough
|Gloucester
|4,233
|28.2%
|Lakewood township
|Ocean
|97,907
|28.2%
|Washington borough
|Warren
|6,489
|28.1%
|Wrightstown borough
|Burlington
|764
|27.9%
|Pine Hill borough
|Camden
|10,472
|27.9%
|Aberdeen township
|Monmouth
|18,292
|27.9%
|Manville borough
|Somerset
|10,448
|27.9%
|Helmetta borough
|Middlesex
|2,314
|27.8%
|Pleasantville city
|Atlantic
|20,532
|27.8%
|Caldwell borough
|Essex
|7,967
|27.8%
|Woodland Park borough
|Passaic
|12,358
|27.8%
|Elmwood Park borough
|Bergen
|20,135
|27.6%
|Berlin township
|Camden
|5,411
|27.6%
|Egg Harbor City city
|Atlantic
|4,243
|27.5%
|Jamesburg borough
|Middlesex
|6,001
|27.5%
|Winslow township
|Camden
|39,417
|27.5%
|Pemberton borough
|Burlington
|1,511
|27.4%
|Woodbury city
|Gloucester
|10,024
|27.4%
|Fort Lee borough
|Bergen
|36,607
|27.4%
|Hillside township
|Union
|21,800
|27.3%
|East Windsor township
|Mercer
|27,493
|27.3%
|South River borough
|Middlesex
|16,305
|27.3%
|Piscataway township
|Middlesex
|57,432
|27.1%
|Salem city
|Salem
|4,931
|27.1%
|Midland Park borough
|Bergen
|7,283
|26.9%
|South Plainfield borough
|Middlesex
|23,963
|26.9%
|Pompton Lakes borough
|Passaic
|11,163
|26.8%
|Swedesboro borough
|Gloucester
|2,606
|26.6%
|Old Bridge township
|Middlesex
|66,573
|26.6%
|Atlantic City city
|Atlantic
|39,306
|26.5%
|Palmyra borough
|Burlington
|7,299
|26.4%
|Maywood borough
|Bergen
|9,726
|26.4%
|Hamilton township
|Atlantic
|26,762
|26.3%
|Waldwick borough
|Bergen
|9,922
|26.3%
|Pemberton township
|Burlington
|27,795
|26.3%
|Totowa borough
|Passaic
|10,900
|26.3%
|Haddon township
|Camden
|14,607
|26.2%
|Pennsauken township
|Camden
|35,831
|26.2%
|West Deptford township
|Gloucester
|21,443
|26.2%
|Springfield township
|Union
|17,318
|26.2%
|Beachwood borough
|Ocean
|11,153
|26.1%
|Fieldsboro borough
|Burlington
|629
|26.0%
|Upper Deerfield township
|Cumberland
|7,565
|26.0%
|Hamburg borough
|Sussex
|3,194
|26.0%
|Newton town
|Sussex
|7,982
|26.0%
|Evesham township
|Burlington
|45,578
|25.9%
|Westampton township
|Burlington
|8,759
|25.9%
|Hopatcong borough
|Sussex
|14,633
|25.9%
|Gloucester township
|Camden
|64,049
|25.8%
|Hawthorne borough
|Passaic
|18,950
|25.8%
|Frenchtown borough
|Hunterdon
|1,409
|25.7%
|Metuchen borough
|Middlesex
|13,791
|25.6%
|Bergenfield borough
|Bergen
|27,513
|25.5%
|Independence township
|Warren
|5,545
|25.5%
|Pohatcong township
|Warren
|3,254
|25.4%
|Fair Lawn borough
|Bergen
|33,205
|25.3%
|Berlin borough
|Camden
|7,620
|25.3%
|Buena Vista township
|Atlantic
|7,524
|25.2%
|Rutherford borough
|Bergen
|18,480
|25.2%
|Phillipsburg town
|Warren
|14,570
|25.1%
|Millville city
|Cumberland
|28,399
|25.0%
|Clayton borough
|Gloucester
|8,386
|25.0%
|Manasquan borough
|Monmouth
|5,812
|24.9%
|Oxford township
|Warren
|2,522
|24.9%
|West Orange township
|Essex
|47,037
|24.9%
|Bernardsville borough
|Somerset
|7,776
|24.8%
|Florence township
|Burlington
|12,638
|24.7%
|Somers Point city
|Atlantic
|10,686
|24.6%
|Clark township
|Union
|15,279
|24.6%
|Buena borough
|Atlantic
|4,534
|24.5%
|Moonachie borough
|Bergen
|2,756
|24.5%
|Riverton borough
|Burlington
|2,736
|24.5%
|Dumont borough
|Bergen
|17,788
|24.3%
|Lawrence township
|Mercer
|33,223
|24.3%
|Hamilton township
|Mercer
|88,829
|24.3%
|Ocean township
|Ocean
|8,746
|24.3%
|Union township
|Union
|57,766
|24.2%
|Washington township
|Gloucester
|48,301
|24.1%
|Allenhurst borough
|Monmouth
|496
|24.1%
|Vineland city
|Cumberland
|60,876
|24.0%
|Voorhees township
|Camden
|29,329
|23.9%
|Branchville borough
|Sussex
|846
|23.9%
|Hasbrouck Heights borough
|Bergen
|12,124
|23.8%
|South Toms River borough
|Ocean
|3,731
|23.8%
|Carneys Point township
|Salem
|7,862
|23.7%
|Cranford township
|Union
|23,531
|23.7%
|Deerfield township
|Cumberland
|3,108
|23.7%
|Kenilworth borough
|Union
|8,129
|23.7%
|Mount Laurel township
|Burlington
|41,849
|23.6%
|Woodland township
|Burlington
|1,439
|23.6%
|Bellmawr borough
|Camden
|11,503
|23.6%
|Tuckerton borough
|Ocean
|3,367
|23.6%
|Newfield borough
|Gloucester
|1,668
|23.5%
|Alpha borough
|Warren
|2,249
|23.5%
|Greenwich township
|Gloucester
|4,870
|23.4%
|Middle township
|Cape May
|18,778
|23.3%
|Spotswood borough
|Middlesex
|8,418
|23.3%
|Point Pleasant borough
|Ocean
|18,464
|23.3%
|Montclair township
|Essex
|38,130
|23.3%
|Winfield township
|Union
|1,545
|23.2%
|Woodbury Heights borough
|Gloucester
|3,027
|23.2%
|South Brunswick township
|Middlesex
|45,097
|23.2%
|Neptune township
|Monmouth
|27,704
|23.2%
|Elmer borough
|Salem
|1,408
|23.2%
|Port Republic city
|Atlantic
|1,004
|23.2%
|Middlesex borough
|Middlesex
|13,811
|23.1%
|Lawrence township
|Cumberland
|3,241
|23.1%
|Randolph township
|Morris
|25,916
|23.1%
|Little Falls township
|Passaic
|14,493
|23.1%
|Sandyston township
|Sussex
|1,929
|23.1%
|Corbin City city
|Atlantic
|484
|23.0%
|Audubon borough
|Camden
|8,748
|23.0%
|Milltown borough
|Middlesex
|7,016
|23.0%
|Wood-Ridge borough
|Bergen
|8,109
|22.9%
|Hillsborough township
|Somerset
|39,517
|22.9%
|Liberty township
|Warren
|2,868
|22.9%
|Galloway township
|Atlantic
|37,158
|22.8%
|Haddon Heights borough
|Camden
|7,506
|22.8%
|Rockaway township
|Morris
|24,541
|22.7%
|Cherry Hill township
|Camden
|70,976
|22.7%
|East Greenwich township
|Gloucester
|10,252
|22.7%
|Franklin borough
|Sussex
|4,888
|22.7%
|New Milford borough
|Bergen
|16,682
|22.6%
|Little Egg Harbor township
|Ocean
|20,496
|22.6%
|Allamuchy township
|Warren
|4,519
|22.6%
|Neptune City borough
|Monmouth
|4,758
|22.6%
|Hardyston township
|Sussex
|8,026
|22.6%
|New Providence borough
|Union
|12,434
|22.6%
|Allentown borough
|Monmouth
|1,890
|22.5%
|Clinton town
|Hunterdon
|2,679
|22.5%
|Morris Plains borough
|Morris
|5,612
|22.4%
|Bordentown township
|Burlington
|11,717
|22.4%
|Harrison township
|Gloucester
|12,804
|22.4%
|Upper Pittsgrove township
|Salem
|3,428
|22.4%
|Washington township
|Burlington
|815
|22.3%
|Lambertville city
|Hunterdon
|3,841
|22.3%
|Laurel Springs borough
|Camden
|1,950
|22.3%
|Commercial township
|Cumberland
|5,105
|22.3%
|Woodstown borough
|Salem
|3,548
|22.3%
|Hammonton town
|Atlantic
|14,630
|22.2%
|Eastampton township
|Burlington
|6,036
|22.2%
|Edgewater Park township
|Burlington
|8,835
|22.2%
|Monroe township
|Gloucester
|36,767
|22.2%
|Cinnaminson township
|Burlington
|16,531
|22.1%
|Franklin township
|Gloucester
|16,639
|22.1%
|Westwood borough
|Bergen
|11,170
|22.0%
|West Cape May borough
|Cape May
|955
|22.0%
|Stanhope borough
|Sussex
|3,457
|22.0%
|Toms River township
|Ocean
|91,133
|22.0%
|Egg Harbor township
|Atlantic
|43,747
|21.9%
|Raritan borough
|Somerset
|7,539
|21.9%
|Ocean township
|Monmouth
|26,995
|21.9%
|Mine Hill township
|Morris
|3,634
|21.9%
|Eagleswood township
|Ocean
|1,483
|21.9%
|Absecon city
|Atlantic
|8,438
|21.8%
|Maplewood township
|Essex
|24,414
|21.8%
|Scotch Plains township
|Union
|24,068
|21.8%
|Wildwood city
|Cape May
|5,192
|21.7%
|Howell township
|Monmouth
|51,765
|21.7%
|Shiloh borough
|Cumberland
|349
|21.7%
|Wanaque borough
|Passaic
|11,636
|21.7%
|Teaneck township
|Bergen
|40,668
|21.6%
|Ocean Gate borough
|Ocean
|2,060
|21.6%
|Gibbsboro borough
|Camden
|2,157
|21.6%
|Lincoln Park borough
|Morris
|10,488
|21.6%
|Hopewell township
|Cumberland
|4,518
|21.5%
|Hazlet township
|Monmouth
|20,108
|21.5%
|Willingboro township
|Burlington
|31,462
|21.5%
|Roselle borough
|Union
|21,507
|21.5%
|Cresskill borough
|Bergen
|8,745
|21.5%
|Loch Arbour village
|Monmouth
|202
|21.4%
|Brick township
|Ocean
|74,969
|21.4%
|Summit city
|Union
|21,895
|21.4%
|Merchantville borough
|Camden
|3,771
|21.4%
|Branchburg township
|Somerset
|14,665
|21.4%
|Glassboro borough
|Gloucester
|19,195
|21.4%
|High Bridge borough
|Hunterdon
|3,564
|21.3%
|Belvidere town
|Warren
|2,621
|21.3%
|Ridgefield borough
|Bergen
|11,294
|21.3%
|Lumberton township
|Burlington
|12,427
|21.3%
|Tinton Falls borough
|Monmouth
|17,910
|21.3%
|Florham Park borough
|Morris
|11,787
|21.2%
|Vernon township
|Sussex
|22,783
|21.2%
|Union Beach borough
|Monmouth
|5,770
|21.2%
|Andover borough
|Sussex
|598
|21.1%
|Pitman borough
|Gloucester
|8,916
|21.1%
|Pennsville township
|Salem
|12,915
|21.0%
|Estell Manor city
|Atlantic
|1,699
|21.0%
|Rochelle Park township
|Bergen
|5,634
|21.0%
|Englishtown borough
|Monmouth
|2,189
|21.0%
|Freehold township
|Monmouth
|35,807
|21.0%
|Northfield city
|Atlantic
|8,537
|21.0%
|Union township
|Hunterdon
|5,706
|20.9%
|Lacey township
|Ocean
|28,273
|20.9%
|Brigantine city
|Atlantic
|9,239
|20.9%
|Teterboro borough
|Bergen
|86
|20.9%
|Burlington township
|Burlington
|22,660
|20.9%
|Stratford borough
|Camden
|7,021
|20.9%
|Hampton borough
|Hunterdon
|1,229
|20.8%
|West Milford township
|Passaic
|26,575
|20.8%
|River Edge borough
|Bergen
|11,586
|20.7%
|Beverly city
|Burlington
|2,538
|20.6%
|Ewing township
|Mercer
|36,283
|20.6%
|Ogdensburg borough
|Sussex
|2,424
|20.6%
|East Brunswick township
|Middlesex
|48,404
|20.5%
|Elsinboro township
|Salem
|1,131
|20.5%
|Burlington city
|Burlington
|9,850
|20.5%
|Mantua township
|Gloucester
|15,163
|20.4%
|Upper township
|Cape May
|12,098
|20.3%
|Byram township
|Sussex
|8,145
|20.3%
|Elk township
|Gloucester
|4,134
|20.3%
|West Windsor township
|Mercer
|27,988
|20.2%
|Pilesgrove township
|Salem
|4,098
|20.2%
|Jackson township
|Ocean
|56,194
|20.1%
|Point Pleasant Beach borough
|Ocean
|4,594
|20.1%
|Folsom borough
|Atlantic
|1,859
|20.1%
|Montague township
|Sussex
|3,778
|20.0%
|Roosevelt borough
|Monmouth
|748
|20.0%
|Jefferson township
|Morris
|21,451
|19.9%
|Wantage township
|Sussex
|11,128
|19.8%
|Alloway township
|Salem
|3,387
|19.8%
|Morris township
|Morris
|22,507
|19.7%
|Plumsted township
|Ocean
|8,490
|19.7%
|Pittsgrove township
|Salem
|9,103
|19.6%
|Bridgewater township
|Somerset
|45,097
|19.6%
|Mansfield township
|Warren
|7,516
|19.6%
|Lower township
|Cape May
|22,272
|19.5%
|Verona township
|Essex
|13,481
|19.5%
|Robbinsville township
|Mercer
|14,115
|19.5%
|Peapack and Gladstone borough
|Somerset
|2,588
|19.5%
|Princeton
|Mercer
|30,168
|19.4%
|Barnegat township
|Ocean
|21,829
|19.4%
|Green Brook township
|Somerset
|7,141
|19.4%
|Fanwood borough
|Union
|7,530
|19.4%
|Emerson borough
|Bergen
|7,621
|19.3%
|Cedar Grove township
|Essex
|12,545
|19.2%
|South Harrison township
|Gloucester
|3,203
|19.2%
|Downe township
|Cumberland
|1,209
|19.2%
|Glen Gardner borough
|Hunterdon
|1,663
|19.1%
|Milford borough
|Hunterdon
|1,271
|19.1%
|West Caldwell township
|Essex
|10,845
|19.1%
|Woolwich township
|Gloucester
|11,886
|19.1%
|East Hanover township
|Morris
|11,232
|19.1%
|Wayne township
|Passaic
|54,920
|19.1%
|Long Hill township
|Morris
|8,762
|19.0%
|Middletown township
|Monmouth
|65,995
|19.0%
|Stafford township
|Ocean
|26,871
|19.0%
|Mahwah township
|Bergen
|26,434
|19.0%
|West Long Branch borough
|Monmouth
|7,947
|18.9%
|Denville township
|Morris
|16,800
|18.9%
|Roxbury township
|Morris
|23,481
|18.9%
|Hanover township
|Morris
|14,307
|18.8%
|Madison borough
|Morris
|16,090
|18.8%
|Lopatcong township
|Warren
|8,255
|18.8%
|Park Ridge borough
|Bergen
|8,854
|18.7%
|Stow Creek township
|Cumberland
|991
|18.7%
|Island Heights borough
|Ocean
|1,613
|18.6%
|Shamong township
|Burlington
|6,488
|18.5%
|Lebanon township
|Hunterdon
|6,159
|18.4%
|Audubon Park borough
|Camden
|993
|18.3%
|Woodbine borough
|Cape May
|2,690
|18.3%
|Montville township
|Morris
|21,740
|18.3%
|Leonia borough
|Bergen
|9,137
|18.2%
|Avon-by-the-Sea borough
|Monmouth
|1,846
|18.2%
|Wenonah borough
|Gloucester
|2,163
|18.2%
|Stillwater township
|Sussex
|4,011
|18.1%
|Springfield township
|Burlington
|3,363
|18.0%
|Chesilhurst borough
|Camden
|1,639
|17.9%
|Montvale borough
|Bergen
|8,285
|17.9%
|Washington township
|Bergen
|9,313
|17.9%
|Highlands borough
|Monmouth
|4,900
|17.9%
|South Orange Village township
|Essex
|16,282
|17.8%
|Mullica township
|Atlantic
|6,122
|17.8%
|Ocean City city
|Cape May
|11,430
|17.8%
|Hopewell borough
|Mercer
|1,904
|17.8%
|Fairfield township
|Essex
|7,531
|17.7%
|Kingwood township
|Hunterdon
|3,768
|17.7%
|Oceanport borough
|Monmouth
|5,763
|17.5%
|Ventnor City city
|Atlantic
|10,505
|17.5%
|Quinton township
|Salem
|2,235
|17.5%
|Westfield town
|Union
|30,438
|17.5%
|Ringwood borough
|Passaic
|12,398
|17.5%
|Greenwich township
|Cumberland
|712
|17.4%
|Far Hills borough
|Somerset
|991
|17.3%
|Clinton township
|Hunterdon
|13,119
|17.3%
|White township
|Warren
|4,776
|17.2%
|Ho-Ho-Kus borough
|Bergen
|4,139
|17.1%
|Northvale borough
|Bergen
|4,801
|17.1%
|Paramus borough
|Bergen
|26,795
|17.1%
|Roseland borough
|Essex
|5,875
|17.1%
|Linwood city
|Atlantic
|7,009
|17.0%
|Glen Rock borough
|Bergen
|11,887
|16.9%
|Medford township
|Burlington
|23,315
|16.9%
|Hardwick township
|Warren
|1,575
|16.9%
|Knowlton township
|Warren
|2,977
|16.9%
|Old Tappan borough
|Bergen
|5,942
|16.8%
|Harmony township
|Warren
|2,559
|16.8%
|Hainesport township
|Burlington
|6,105
|16.7%
|Blairstown township
|Warren
|5,818
|16.6%
|Lawnside borough
|Camden
|2,923
|16.5%
|Wall township
|Monmouth
|26,000
|16.5%
|Livingston township
|Essex
|29,691
|16.4%
|Fredon township
|Sussex
|3,266
|16.4%
|Hopewell township
|Mercer
|18,440
|16.3%
|Haddonfield borough
|Camden
|11,444
|16.2%
|Bethlehem township
|Hunterdon
|3,917
|16.2%
|Ramsey borough
|Bergen
|15,000
|16.2%
|Green township
|Sussex
|3,524
|16.2%
|Lafayette township
|Sussex
|2,386
|16.2%
|Oakland borough
|Bergen
|13,041
|16.2%
|Kinnelon borough
|Morris
|10,239
|16.1%
|Readington township
|Hunterdon
|15,922
|16.0%
|Sparta township
|Sussex
|19,167
|16.0%
|Hillsdale borough
|Bergen
|10,454
|15.9%
|East Amwell township
|Hunterdon
|3,930
|15.9%
|Alexandria township
|Hunterdon
|4,826
|15.8%
|Califon borough
|Hunterdon
|1,340
|15.8%
|Manalapan township
|Monmouth
|39,935
|15.7%
|Chester borough
|Morris
|1,577
|15.7%
|Hampton township
|Sussex
|5,006
|15.7%
|Dennis township
|Cape May
|6,342
|15.6%
|West Amwell township
|Hunterdon
|2,783
|15.6%
|Mount Arlington borough
|Morris
|5,251
|15.6%
|Alpine borough
|Bergen
|1,522
|15.5%
|Upper Saddle River borough
|Bergen
|8,301
|15.5%
|Marlboro township
|Monmouth
|40,416
|15.5%
|Upper Freehold township
|Monmouth
|6,874
|15.5%
|North Haledon borough
|Passaic
|8,490
|15.5%
|Chatham borough
|Morris
|9,030
|15.4%
|Atlantic Highlands borough
|Monmouth
|4,318
|15.4%
|Raritan township
|Hunterdon
|22,026
|15.3%
|Oradell borough
|Bergen
|8,160
|15.2%
|Ridgewood village
|Bergen
|25,430
|15.1%
|Greenwich township
|Warren
|5,567
|15.1%
|Berkeley township
|Ocean
|41,554
|15.0%
|Pequannock township
|Morris
|15,504
|15.0%
|Millburn township
|Essex
|20,216
|14.9%
|Stockton borough
|Hunterdon
|620
|14.9%
|Englewood Cliffs borough
|Bergen
|5,405
|14.9%
|Berkeley Heights township
|Union
|13,387
|14.9%
|Millstone borough
|Somerset
|498
|14.8%
|River Vale township
|Bergen
|9,970
|14.7%
|Harrington Park borough
|Bergen
|4,790
|14.6%
|Cape May city
|Cape May
|3,529
|14.6%
|Southampton township
|Burlington
|10,336
|14.6%
|Frankford township
|Sussex
|5,433
|14.6%
|Frelinghuysen township
|Warren
|2,356
|14.6%
|Rockaway borough
|Morris
|6,472
|14.5%
|Saddle River borough
|Bergen
|3,241
|14.5%
|Hope township
|Warren
|1,870
|14.4%
|Medford Lakes borough
|Burlington
|4,081
|14.4%
|Bloomsbury borough
|Hunterdon
|774
|14.3%
|Wyckoff township
|Bergen
|17,119
|14.2%
|Lower Alloways Creek township
|Salem
|1,868
|14.2%
|Weymouth township
|Atlantic
|2,752
|14.2%
|Norwood borough
|Bergen
|5,828
|14.1%
|Pine Beach borough
|Ocean
|2,211
|14.1%
|Moorestown township
|Burlington
|20,615
|14.0%
|Deal borough
|Monmouth
|708
|13.9%
|Bernards township
|Somerset
|27,014
|13.9%
|Andover township
|Sussex
|6,108
|13.9%
|Washington township
|Morris
|18,712
|13.8%
|Mansfield township
|Burlington
|8,595
|13.7%
|Franklin township
|Warren
|3,104
|13.7%
|Chatham township
|Morris
|10,528
|13.6%
|Margate City city
|Atlantic
|6,250
|13.5%
|Mountainside borough
|Union
|6,835
|13.5%
|Pennington borough
|Mercer
|2,567
|13.5%
|Rocky Hill borough
|Somerset
|618
|13.5%
|Colts Neck township
|Monmouth
|10,029
|13.4%
|Closter borough
|Bergen
|8,650
|13.4%
|Franklin Lakes borough
|Bergen
|10,810
|13.3%
|Franklin township
|Hunterdon
|3,231
|13.3%
|Warren township
|Somerset
|15,966
|13.2%
|Spring Lake Heights borough
|Monmouth
|4,646
|13.1%
|Haworth borough
|Bergen
|3,446
|12.9%
|Manchester township
|Ocean
|43,360
|12.8%
|Seaside Park borough
|Ocean
|1,635
|12.8%
|North Wildwood city
|Cape May
|3,943
|12.8%
|Mendham borough
|Morris
|5,012
|12.6%
|Washington township
|Warren
|6,500
|12.6%
|Montgomery township
|Somerset
|22,838
|12.5%
|Watchung borough
|Somerset
|5,944
|12.3%
|Allendale borough
|Bergen
|6,767
|12.2%
|Interlaken borough
|Monmouth
|806
|11.8%
|Tewksbury township
|Hunterdon
|5,873
|11.7%
|Chester township
|Morris
|7,935
|11.7%
|Glen Ridge borough
|Essex
|7,615
|11.6%
|Holmdel township
|Monmouth
|16,673
|11.6%
|Harding township
|Morris
|3,881
|11.6%
|Monroe township
|Middlesex
|42,855
|11.5%
|Long Beach township
|Ocean
|3,051
|11.4%
|Shrewsbury borough
|Monmouth
|4,000
|11.1%
|Surf City borough
|Ocean
|1,166
|11.0%
|Millstone township
|Monmouth
|10,521
|10.9%
|Tabernacle township
|Burlington
|6,945
|10.7%
|Sea Girt borough
|Monmouth
|1,697
|10.7%
|Beach Haven borough
|Ocean
|1,022
|10.6%
|Wildwood Crest borough
|Cape May
|3,210
|10.6%
|Essex Fells borough
|Essex
|2,164
|10.5%
|West Wildwood borough
|Cape May
|500
|10.4%
|Fair Haven borough
|Monmouth
|6,033
|10.3%
|Holland township
|Hunterdon
|5,196
|10.1%
|Ship Bottom borough
|Ocean
|880
|10.1%
|Bay Head borough
|Ocean
|1,054
|9.9%
|Avalon borough
|Cape May
|1,421
|9.6%
|North Caldwell borough
|Essex
|6,519
|9.5%
|Tenafly borough
|Bergen
|14,821
|9.4%
|Little Silver borough
|Monmouth
|5,922
|9.3%
|Woodcliff Lake borough
|Bergen
|5,844
|9.3%
|Brielle borough
|Monmouth
|4,745
|9.3%
|Mendham township
|Morris
|5,892
|9.2%
|Sea Isle City city
|Cape May
|1,905
|8.9%
|Demarest borough
|Bergen
|5,007
|8.7%
|Rumson borough
|Monmouth
|6,878
|8.7%
|Harvey Cedars borough
|Ocean
|430
|8.7%
|Lavallette borough
|Ocean
|2,026
|8.3%
|Boonton township
|Morris
|4,346
|8.2%
|Monmouth Beach borough
|Monmouth
|3,249
|8.2%
|Delaware township
|Hunterdon
|4,506
|8.0%
|Barnegat Light borough
|Ocean
|574
|7.9%
|Cranbury township
|Middlesex
|3,803
|7.6%
|Spring Lake borough
|Monmouth
|2,973
|7.1%
|Stone Harbor borough
|Cape May
|925
|6.3%
|Mountain Lakes borough
|Morris
|4,287
|6.1%
|Rockleigh borough
|Bergen
|588
|5.8%
|Longport borough
|Atlantic
|1,006
|5.0%
|Mantoloking borough
|Ocean
|276
|2.9%
|Cape May Point borough
|Cape May
|214
|0.9%
|Pine Valley borough
|Camden
|4
|0.0%
|Tavistock borough
|Camden
|9
|0.0%
|Walpack township
|Sussex
|6
|0.0%
