Top NJ towns where adults under 40 go to live

Young adults make up the lion's share of residents in several New Jersey municipalities — some spots you'd expect, and some you likely wouldn't.

A New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Census data from 2016 finds that individuals aged 25 to 39 make up at least 40 percent of the population in 10 New Jersey cities, townships and boroughs.

We purposely kept the college age range out of the equation to get a better idea of where people are settling down, rather than just feeling things out.

With a young-adult population of 65.8 percent, the No. 1 spot (full list below) goes to Hoboken — one of four Hudson County municipalities in the top 10.

According to Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla, who moved to the city 19 years ago in his 20s and continues to raise a family there, the city is focused on becoming a more "permanent" place to call home, rather than a "transient" one.

"You're seeing a lot more younger families, lots of moms and strollers, and a lot of people who want to stay here for the long term," Bhalla said. "I would not be surprised if in the next five to 10 years, that demographic continues towards that upward trend."

Bhalla said the city government's task is to fill any holes that would entice a young family to flee Hoboken for the suburbs.

"Whether it's recreation and open space, or education, or having an affordable housing stock, where you promote permanency, a more family-friendly community," Bhalla explained.

NJ towns with most adults under 40:

Hoboken, Hudson County:

Total population — 53,136

Percent under 40: 65.8%

Maurice River, Cumberland County:

Total population: 8,077

Percent under 40: 62.3%

(Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst)

New Hanover, Burlington County:

Total population: 8,173

Percent under 40: 45.5%

Weehawken, Hudson County:

Total population: 13,671

Percent under 40: 43.3%

Flemington, Hunterdon County:

Total population: 4,663

Percent under 40: 43.3%

Edgewater, Bergen County:

Total population: 11,998

Percent under 40: 42.9%

Jersey City, Hudson County:

Total population: 261,666

Percent under 40: 42.7%

West New York, Hudson County:

Total population: 52,407

Percent under 40: 40.6%

Bridgeton, Cumberland County:

Total population: 25,209

Percent under 40: 40.2%

Fairview, Bergen County:

Total population: 14,314

Percent under 40: 40%

Sitting right across the river from New York City, it's not too surprising to see municipalities such as Hoboken, Jersey City and Weehawken on this list.

But proximity to the Big Apple is not the only thing attracting young adults. In Hunterdon County, more than 43 percent of Flemington's 4,663 residents fall in the 25-39 age range, earning the borough the No. 5 spot.

Flemington

"Sixty-four percent of our residences are rentals, which is about double the normal community," said Mayor Phil Greiner. "Rentals are, of course, attractive to this age group if they're not ready to own a home yet."

Flemington's young-adult population could see a bump in the near future. A multi-use redevelopment project making its way through the approval process — the first of its kind in Hunterdon County — is slated to include a couple restaurants with liquor licenses, about 200 residential units, and its own parking, among other features.

"We are aware of the trends towards this group wanting to live in walkable areas," Greiner said.

According to the mayor of Maurice River, the township's young-adult population is skewed by the presence of two prisons. Military bases, as well as a correctional facility, affect the numbers in New Hanover.

Full list

Municipality County Pop. 25 to 39 Hoboken city Hudson 53,136 65.8% Maurice River township Cumberland 8,077 62.3% New Hanover township Burlington 8,173 45.5% Weehawken township Hudson 13,671 43.3% Flemington borough Hunterdon 4,663 43.3% Edgewater borough Bergen 11,998 42.9% Jersey City city Hudson 261,666 42.7% West New York town Hudson 52,407 40.6% Bridgeton city Cumberland 25,209 40.2% Fairview borough Bergen 14,314 40.0% Harrison town Hudson 15,007 39.7% East Rutherford borough Bergen 9,236 39.5% East Newark borough Hudson 2,717 39.5% Morristown town Morris 18,677 39.1% Guttenberg town Hudson 11,628 39.0% Bradley Beach borough Monmouth 4,272 38.8% Red Bank borough Monmouth 12,218 38.6% North Hanover township Burlington 7,630 37.7% Hightstown borough Mercer 5,532 36.7% South Bound Brook borough Somerset 4,613 36.6% Somerville borough Somerset 12,207 36.5% Lebanon borough Hunterdon 1,693 36.4% Palisades Park borough Bergen 20,499 36.3% Hackensack city Bergen 44,271 36.0% Maple Shade township Burlington 19,003 34.7% Wallington borough Bergen 11,618 34.6% Riverdale borough Morris 4,206 34.6% Keyport borough Monmouth 7,136 34.4% Oaklyn borough Camden 4,000 34.4% Secaucus town Hudson 18,737 34.3% Plainsboro township Middlesex 23,398 34.2% Collingswood borough Camden 13,925 34.1% Bound Brook borough Somerset 10,512 34.1% Mount Ephraim borough Camden 4,639 33.7% Shrewsbury township Monmouth 1,066 33.7% Highland Park borough Middlesex 14,245 33.7% Garfield city Bergen 31,456 33.6% Union City city Hudson 68,965 33.5% Farmingdale borough Monmouth 1,479 33.5% Prospect Park borough Passaic 5,919 33.5% City of Orange township Essex 30,521 33.3% Barrington borough Camden 6,831 33.3% Trenton city Mercer 84,559 33.2% Asbury Park city Monmouth 15,850 33.1% Riverside township Burlington 8,005 33.1% National Park borough Gloucester 3,012 33.0% North Brunswick township Middlesex 42,392 32.9% Matawan borough Monmouth 8,894 32.9% Runnemede borough Camden 8,394 32.8% Lindenwold borough Camden 17,482 32.6% Dover town Morris 18,317 32.6% Mount Holly township Burlington 9,432 32.5% Victory Gardens borough Morris 1,623 32.4% Mannington township Salem 1,775 32.3% Plainfield city Union 50,578 32.3% Lodi borough Bergen 24,654 32.2% Newark city Essex 280,139 31.9% North Bergen township Hudson 62,791 31.9% Magnolia borough Camden 4,321 31.8% Clementon borough Camden 4,924 31.7% Woodlynne borough Camden 2,955 31.7% Rahway city Union 28,884 31.6% Chesterfield township Burlington 7,621 31.6% Paulsboro borough Gloucester 6,009 31.6% Woodbridge township Middlesex 101,131 31.6% Dunellen borough Middlesex 7,355 31.4% Lake Como borough Monmouth 1,463 31.4% Hi-Nella borough Camden 895 31.4% Carteret borough Middlesex 23,966 31.3% Edison township Middlesex 101,868 31.3% Butler borough Morris 7,773 31.3% Englewood city Bergen 28,184 31.3% Garwood borough Union 4,315 31.2% Elizabeth city Union 128,042 31.1% Bloomfield township Essex 47,982 31.1% New Brunswick city Middlesex 56,427 31.0% Eatontown borough Monmouth 12,233 30.9% Haledon borough Passaic 8,399 30.9% Penns Grove borough Salem 4,985 30.8% Fairfield township Cumberland 6,385 30.7% Boonton town Morris 8,405 30.7% South Hackensack township Bergen 2,724 30.6% Perth Amboy city Middlesex 52,265 30.6% Gloucester City city Camden 11,357 30.4% Linden city Union 41,595 30.4% Sayreville borough Middlesex 44,260 30.4% Passaic city Passaic 70,536 30.4% Bedminster township Somerset 8,234 30.4% Ridgefield Park village Bergen 12,976 30.3% Long Branch city Monmouth 30,705 30.3% Oldmans township Salem 1,830 30.3% North Arlington borough Bergen 15,788 30.2% Little Ferry borough Bergen 10,868 30.2% Kearny town Hudson 42,029 30.2% Wharton borough Morris 6,586 30.2% North Plainfield borough Somerset 22,106 30.2% Clifton city Passaic 85,578 30.0% Freehold borough Monmouth 11,944 30.0% Seaside Heights borough Ocean 2,881 29.9% Camden city Camden 76,005 29.9% Sussex borough Sussex 1,976 29.8% Carlstadt borough Bergen 6,238 29.8% Somerdale borough Camden 5,362 29.8% Netcong borough Morris 3,248 29.8% Belmar borough Monmouth 5,715 29.7% Saddle Brook township Bergen 13,980 29.5% Irvington township Essex 54,303 29.5% Lakehurst borough Ocean 2,673 29.5% Franklin township Somerset 65,374 29.5% Bayonne city Hudson 65,772 29.4% Bordentown city Burlington 3,874 29.4% Cliffside Park borough Bergen 24,661 29.3% Delran township Burlington 16,810 29.2% Nutley township Essex 28,586 29.2% Parsippany-Troy Hills township Morris 53,515 29.2% Belleville township Essex 36,122 29.1% Logan township Gloucester 5,995 29.1% Mount Olive township Morris 28,851 29.1% South Amboy city Middlesex 8,762 29.0% Sea Bright borough Monmouth 1,333 29.0% Keansburg borough Monmouth 9,904 28.8% Bass River township Burlington 1,464 28.7% Waterford township Camden 10,721 28.7% Brooklawn borough Camden 1,954 28.7% Deptford township Gloucester 30,590 28.7% Bogota borough Bergen 8,348 28.6% Hackettstown town Warren 9,585 28.6% Paterson city Passaic 146,894 28.4% Lyndhurst township Bergen 21,582 28.4% Bloomingdale borough Passaic 7,995 28.4% East Orange city Essex 64,621 28.3% Roselle Park borough Union 13,560 28.3% Delanco township Burlington 4,513 28.2% Westville borough Gloucester 4,233 28.2% Lakewood township Ocean 97,907 28.2% Washington borough Warren 6,489 28.1% Wrightstown borough Burlington 764 27.9% Pine Hill borough Camden 10,472 27.9% Aberdeen township Monmouth 18,292 27.9% Manville borough Somerset 10,448 27.9% Helmetta borough Middlesex 2,314 27.8% Pleasantville city Atlantic 20,532 27.8% Caldwell borough Essex 7,967 27.8% Woodland Park borough Passaic 12,358 27.8% Elmwood Park borough Bergen 20,135 27.6% Berlin township Camden 5,411 27.6% Egg Harbor City city Atlantic 4,243 27.5% Jamesburg borough Middlesex 6,001 27.5% Winslow township Camden 39,417 27.5% Pemberton borough Burlington 1,511 27.4% Woodbury city Gloucester 10,024 27.4% Fort Lee borough Bergen 36,607 27.4% Hillside township Union 21,800 27.3% East Windsor township Mercer 27,493 27.3% South River borough Middlesex 16,305 27.3% Piscataway township Middlesex 57,432 27.1% Salem city Salem 4,931 27.1% Midland Park borough Bergen 7,283 26.9% South Plainfield borough Middlesex 23,963 26.9% Pompton Lakes borough Passaic 11,163 26.8% Swedesboro borough Gloucester 2,606 26.6% Old Bridge township Middlesex 66,573 26.6% Atlantic City city Atlantic 39,306 26.5% Palmyra borough Burlington 7,299 26.4% Maywood borough Bergen 9,726 26.4% Hamilton township Atlantic 26,762 26.3% Waldwick borough Bergen 9,922 26.3% Pemberton township Burlington 27,795 26.3% Totowa borough Passaic 10,900 26.3% Haddon township Camden 14,607 26.2% Pennsauken township Camden 35,831 26.2% West Deptford township Gloucester 21,443 26.2% Springfield township Union 17,318 26.2% Beachwood borough Ocean 11,153 26.1% Fieldsboro borough Burlington 629 26.0% Upper Deerfield township Cumberland 7,565 26.0% Hamburg borough Sussex 3,194 26.0% Newton town Sussex 7,982 26.0% Evesham township Burlington 45,578 25.9% Westampton township Burlington 8,759 25.9% Hopatcong borough Sussex 14,633 25.9% Gloucester township Camden 64,049 25.8% Hawthorne borough Passaic 18,950 25.8% Frenchtown borough Hunterdon 1,409 25.7% Metuchen borough Middlesex 13,791 25.6% Bergenfield borough Bergen 27,513 25.5% Independence township Warren 5,545 25.5% Pohatcong township Warren 3,254 25.4% Fair Lawn borough Bergen 33,205 25.3% Berlin borough Camden 7,620 25.3% Buena Vista township Atlantic 7,524 25.2% Rutherford borough Bergen 18,480 25.2% Phillipsburg town Warren 14,570 25.1% Millville city Cumberland 28,399 25.0% Clayton borough Gloucester 8,386 25.0% Manasquan borough Monmouth 5,812 24.9% Oxford township Warren 2,522 24.9% West Orange township Essex 47,037 24.9% Bernardsville borough Somerset 7,776 24.8% Florence township Burlington 12,638 24.7% Somers Point city Atlantic 10,686 24.6% Clark township Union 15,279 24.6% Buena borough Atlantic 4,534 24.5% Moonachie borough Bergen 2,756 24.5% Riverton borough Burlington 2,736 24.5% Dumont borough Bergen 17,788 24.3% Lawrence township Mercer 33,223 24.3% Hamilton township Mercer 88,829 24.3% Ocean township Ocean 8,746 24.3% Union township Union 57,766 24.2% Washington township Gloucester 48,301 24.1% Allenhurst borough Monmouth 496 24.1% Vineland city Cumberland 60,876 24.0% Voorhees township Camden 29,329 23.9% Branchville borough Sussex 846 23.9% Hasbrouck Heights borough Bergen 12,124 23.8% South Toms River borough Ocean 3,731 23.8% Carneys Point township Salem 7,862 23.7% Cranford township Union 23,531 23.7% Deerfield township Cumberland 3,108 23.7% Kenilworth borough Union 8,129 23.7% Mount Laurel township Burlington 41,849 23.6% Woodland township Burlington 1,439 23.6% Bellmawr borough Camden 11,503 23.6% Tuckerton borough Ocean 3,367 23.6% Newfield borough Gloucester 1,668 23.5% Alpha borough Warren 2,249 23.5% Greenwich township Gloucester 4,870 23.4% Middle township Cape May 18,778 23.3% Spotswood borough Middlesex 8,418 23.3% Point Pleasant borough Ocean 18,464 23.3% Montclair township Essex 38,130 23.3% Winfield township Union 1,545 23.2% Woodbury Heights borough Gloucester 3,027 23.2% South Brunswick township Middlesex 45,097 23.2% Neptune township Monmouth 27,704 23.2% Elmer borough Salem 1,408 23.2% Port Republic city Atlantic 1,004 23.2% Middlesex borough Middlesex 13,811 23.1% Lawrence township Cumberland 3,241 23.1% Randolph township Morris 25,916 23.1% Little Falls township Passaic 14,493 23.1% Sandyston township Sussex 1,929 23.1% Corbin City city Atlantic 484 23.0% Audubon borough Camden 8,748 23.0% Milltown borough Middlesex 7,016 23.0% Wood-Ridge borough Bergen 8,109 22.9% Hillsborough township Somerset 39,517 22.9% Liberty township Warren 2,868 22.9% Galloway township Atlantic 37,158 22.8% Haddon Heights borough Camden 7,506 22.8% Rockaway township Morris 24,541 22.7% Cherry Hill township Camden 70,976 22.7% East Greenwich township Gloucester 10,252 22.7% Franklin borough Sussex 4,888 22.7% New Milford borough Bergen 16,682 22.6% Little Egg Harbor township Ocean 20,496 22.6% Allamuchy township Warren 4,519 22.6% Neptune City borough Monmouth 4,758 22.6% Hardyston township Sussex 8,026 22.6% New Providence borough Union 12,434 22.6% Allentown borough Monmouth 1,890 22.5% Clinton town Hunterdon 2,679 22.5% Morris Plains borough Morris 5,612 22.4% Bordentown township Burlington 11,717 22.4% Harrison township Gloucester 12,804 22.4% Upper Pittsgrove township Salem 3,428 22.4% Washington township Burlington 815 22.3% Lambertville city Hunterdon 3,841 22.3% Laurel Springs borough Camden 1,950 22.3% Commercial township Cumberland 5,105 22.3% Woodstown borough Salem 3,548 22.3% Hammonton town Atlantic 14,630 22.2% Eastampton township Burlington 6,036 22.2% Edgewater Park township Burlington 8,835 22.2% Monroe township Gloucester 36,767 22.2% Cinnaminson township Burlington 16,531 22.1% Franklin township Gloucester 16,639 22.1% Westwood borough Bergen 11,170 22.0% West Cape May borough Cape May 955 22.0% Stanhope borough Sussex 3,457 22.0% Toms River township Ocean 91,133 22.0% Egg Harbor township Atlantic 43,747 21.9% Raritan borough Somerset 7,539 21.9% Ocean township Monmouth 26,995 21.9% Mine Hill township Morris 3,634 21.9% Eagleswood township Ocean 1,483 21.9% Absecon city Atlantic 8,438 21.8% Maplewood township Essex 24,414 21.8% Scotch Plains township Union 24,068 21.8% Wildwood city Cape May 5,192 21.7% Howell township Monmouth 51,765 21.7% Shiloh borough Cumberland 349 21.7% Wanaque borough Passaic 11,636 21.7% Teaneck township Bergen 40,668 21.6% Ocean Gate borough Ocean 2,060 21.6% Gibbsboro borough Camden 2,157 21.6% Lincoln Park borough Morris 10,488 21.6% Hopewell township Cumberland 4,518 21.5% Hazlet township Monmouth 20,108 21.5% Willingboro township Burlington 31,462 21.5% Roselle borough Union 21,507 21.5% Cresskill borough Bergen 8,745 21.5% Loch Arbour village Monmouth 202 21.4% Brick township Ocean 74,969 21.4% Summit city Union 21,895 21.4% Merchantville borough Camden 3,771 21.4% Branchburg township Somerset 14,665 21.4% Glassboro borough Gloucester 19,195 21.4% High Bridge borough Hunterdon 3,564 21.3% Belvidere town Warren 2,621 21.3% Ridgefield borough Bergen 11,294 21.3% Lumberton township Burlington 12,427 21.3% Tinton Falls borough Monmouth 17,910 21.3% Florham Park borough Morris 11,787 21.2% Vernon township Sussex 22,783 21.2% Union Beach borough Monmouth 5,770 21.2% Andover borough Sussex 598 21.1% Pitman borough Gloucester 8,916 21.1% Pennsville township Salem 12,915 21.0% Estell Manor city Atlantic 1,699 21.0% Rochelle Park township Bergen 5,634 21.0% Englishtown borough Monmouth 2,189 21.0% Freehold township Monmouth 35,807 21.0% Northfield city Atlantic 8,537 21.0% Union township Hunterdon 5,706 20.9% Lacey township Ocean 28,273 20.9% Brigantine city Atlantic 9,239 20.9% Teterboro borough Bergen 86 20.9% Burlington township Burlington 22,660 20.9% Stratford borough Camden 7,021 20.9% Hampton borough Hunterdon 1,229 20.8% West Milford township Passaic 26,575 20.8% River Edge borough Bergen 11,586 20.7% Beverly city Burlington 2,538 20.6% Ewing township Mercer 36,283 20.6% Ogdensburg borough Sussex 2,424 20.6% East Brunswick township Middlesex 48,404 20.5% Elsinboro township Salem 1,131 20.5% Burlington city Burlington 9,850 20.5% Mantua township Gloucester 15,163 20.4% Upper township Cape May 12,098 20.3% Byram township Sussex 8,145 20.3% Elk township Gloucester 4,134 20.3% West Windsor township Mercer 27,988 20.2% Pilesgrove township Salem 4,098 20.2% Jackson township Ocean 56,194 20.1% Point Pleasant Beach borough Ocean 4,594 20.1% Folsom borough Atlantic 1,859 20.1% Montague township Sussex 3,778 20.0% Roosevelt borough Monmouth 748 20.0% Jefferson township Morris 21,451 19.9% Wantage township Sussex 11,128 19.8% Alloway township Salem 3,387 19.8% Morris township Morris 22,507 19.7% Plumsted township Ocean 8,490 19.7% Pittsgrove township Salem 9,103 19.6% Bridgewater township Somerset 45,097 19.6% Mansfield township Warren 7,516 19.6% Lower township Cape May 22,272 19.5% Verona township Essex 13,481 19.5% Robbinsville township Mercer 14,115 19.5% Peapack and Gladstone borough Somerset 2,588 19.5% Princeton Mercer 30,168 19.4% Barnegat township Ocean 21,829 19.4% Green Brook township Somerset 7,141 19.4% Fanwood borough Union 7,530 19.4% Emerson borough Bergen 7,621 19.3% Cedar Grove township Essex 12,545 19.2% South Harrison township Gloucester 3,203 19.2% Downe township Cumberland 1,209 19.2% Glen Gardner borough Hunterdon 1,663 19.1% Milford borough Hunterdon 1,271 19.1% West Caldwell township Essex 10,845 19.1% Woolwich township Gloucester 11,886 19.1% East Hanover township Morris 11,232 19.1% Wayne township Passaic 54,920 19.1% Long Hill township Morris 8,762 19.0% Middletown township Monmouth 65,995 19.0% Stafford township Ocean 26,871 19.0% Mahwah township Bergen 26,434 19.0% West Long Branch borough Monmouth 7,947 18.9% Denville township Morris 16,800 18.9% Roxbury township Morris 23,481 18.9% Hanover township Morris 14,307 18.8% Madison borough Morris 16,090 18.8% Lopatcong township Warren 8,255 18.8% Park Ridge borough Bergen 8,854 18.7% Stow Creek township Cumberland 991 18.7% Island Heights borough Ocean 1,613 18.6% Shamong township Burlington 6,488 18.5% Lebanon township Hunterdon 6,159 18.4% Audubon Park borough Camden 993 18.3% Woodbine borough Cape May 2,690 18.3% Montville township Morris 21,740 18.3% Leonia borough Bergen 9,137 18.2% Avon-by-the-Sea borough Monmouth 1,846 18.2% Wenonah borough Gloucester 2,163 18.2% Stillwater township Sussex 4,011 18.1% Springfield township Burlington 3,363 18.0% Chesilhurst borough Camden 1,639 17.9% Montvale borough Bergen 8,285 17.9% Washington township Bergen 9,313 17.9% Highlands borough Monmouth 4,900 17.9% South Orange Village township Essex 16,282 17.8% Mullica township Atlantic 6,122 17.8% Ocean City city Cape May 11,430 17.8% Hopewell borough Mercer 1,904 17.8% Fairfield township Essex 7,531 17.7% Kingwood township Hunterdon 3,768 17.7% Oceanport borough Monmouth 5,763 17.5% Ventnor City city Atlantic 10,505 17.5% Quinton township Salem 2,235 17.5% Westfield town Union 30,438 17.5% Ringwood borough Passaic 12,398 17.5% Greenwich township Cumberland 712 17.4% Far Hills borough Somerset 991 17.3% Clinton township Hunterdon 13,119 17.3% White township Warren 4,776 17.2% Ho-Ho-Kus borough Bergen 4,139 17.1% Northvale borough Bergen 4,801 17.1% Paramus borough Bergen 26,795 17.1% Roseland borough Essex 5,875 17.1% Linwood city Atlantic 7,009 17.0% Glen Rock borough Bergen 11,887 16.9% Medford township Burlington 23,315 16.9% Hardwick township Warren 1,575 16.9% Knowlton township Warren 2,977 16.9% Old Tappan borough Bergen 5,942 16.8% Harmony township Warren 2,559 16.8% Hainesport township Burlington 6,105 16.7% Blairstown township Warren 5,818 16.6% Lawnside borough Camden 2,923 16.5% Wall township Monmouth 26,000 16.5% Livingston township Essex 29,691 16.4% Fredon township Sussex 3,266 16.4% Hopewell township Mercer 18,440 16.3% Haddonfield borough Camden 11,444 16.2% Bethlehem township Hunterdon 3,917 16.2% Ramsey borough Bergen 15,000 16.2% Green township Sussex 3,524 16.2% Lafayette township Sussex 2,386 16.2% Oakland borough Bergen 13,041 16.2% Kinnelon borough Morris 10,239 16.1% Readington township Hunterdon 15,922 16.0% Sparta township Sussex 19,167 16.0% Hillsdale borough Bergen 10,454 15.9% East Amwell township Hunterdon 3,930 15.9% Alexandria township Hunterdon 4,826 15.8% Califon borough Hunterdon 1,340 15.8% Manalapan township Monmouth 39,935 15.7% Chester borough Morris 1,577 15.7% Hampton township Sussex 5,006 15.7% Dennis township Cape May 6,342 15.6% West Amwell township Hunterdon 2,783 15.6% Mount Arlington borough Morris 5,251 15.6% Alpine borough Bergen 1,522 15.5% Upper Saddle River borough Bergen 8,301 15.5% Marlboro township Monmouth 40,416 15.5% Upper Freehold township Monmouth 6,874 15.5% North Haledon borough Passaic 8,490 15.5% Chatham borough Morris 9,030 15.4% Atlantic Highlands borough Monmouth 4,318 15.4% Raritan township Hunterdon 22,026 15.3% Oradell borough Bergen 8,160 15.2% Ridgewood village Bergen 25,430 15.1% Greenwich township Warren 5,567 15.1% Berkeley township Ocean 41,554 15.0% Pequannock township Morris 15,504 15.0% Millburn township Essex 20,216 14.9% Stockton borough Hunterdon 620 14.9% Englewood Cliffs borough Bergen 5,405 14.9% Berkeley Heights township Union 13,387 14.9% Millstone borough Somerset 498 14.8% River Vale township Bergen 9,970 14.7% Harrington Park borough Bergen 4,790 14.6% Cape May city Cape May 3,529 14.6% Southampton township Burlington 10,336 14.6% Frankford township Sussex 5,433 14.6% Frelinghuysen township Warren 2,356 14.6% Rockaway borough Morris 6,472 14.5% Saddle River borough Bergen 3,241 14.5% Hope township Warren 1,870 14.4% Medford Lakes borough Burlington 4,081 14.4% Bloomsbury borough Hunterdon 774 14.3% Wyckoff township Bergen 17,119 14.2% Lower Alloways Creek township Salem 1,868 14.2% Weymouth township Atlantic 2,752 14.2% Norwood borough Bergen 5,828 14.1% Pine Beach borough Ocean 2,211 14.1% Moorestown township Burlington 20,615 14.0% Deal borough Monmouth 708 13.9% Bernards township Somerset 27,014 13.9% Andover township Sussex 6,108 13.9% Washington township Morris 18,712 13.8% Mansfield township Burlington 8,595 13.7% Franklin township Warren 3,104 13.7% Chatham township Morris 10,528 13.6% Margate City city Atlantic 6,250 13.5% Mountainside borough Union 6,835 13.5% Pennington borough Mercer 2,567 13.5% Rocky Hill borough Somerset 618 13.5% Colts Neck township Monmouth 10,029 13.4% Closter borough Bergen 8,650 13.4% Franklin Lakes borough Bergen 10,810 13.3% Franklin township Hunterdon 3,231 13.3% Warren township Somerset 15,966 13.2% Spring Lake Heights borough Monmouth 4,646 13.1% Haworth borough Bergen 3,446 12.9% Manchester township Ocean 43,360 12.8% Seaside Park borough Ocean 1,635 12.8% North Wildwood city Cape May 3,943 12.8% Mendham borough Morris 5,012 12.6% Washington township Warren 6,500 12.6% Montgomery township Somerset 22,838 12.5% Watchung borough Somerset 5,944 12.3% Allendale borough Bergen 6,767 12.2% Interlaken borough Monmouth 806 11.8% Tewksbury township Hunterdon 5,873 11.7% Chester township Morris 7,935 11.7% Glen Ridge borough Essex 7,615 11.6% Holmdel township Monmouth 16,673 11.6% Harding township Morris 3,881 11.6% Monroe township Middlesex 42,855 11.5% Long Beach township Ocean 3,051 11.4% Shrewsbury borough Monmouth 4,000 11.1% Surf City borough Ocean 1,166 11.0% Millstone township Monmouth 10,521 10.9% Tabernacle township Burlington 6,945 10.7% Sea Girt borough Monmouth 1,697 10.7% Beach Haven borough Ocean 1,022 10.6% Wildwood Crest borough Cape May 3,210 10.6% Essex Fells borough Essex 2,164 10.5% West Wildwood borough Cape May 500 10.4% Fair Haven borough Monmouth 6,033 10.3% Holland township Hunterdon 5,196 10.1% Ship Bottom borough Ocean 880 10.1% Bay Head borough Ocean 1,054 9.9% Avalon borough Cape May 1,421 9.6% North Caldwell borough Essex 6,519 9.5% Tenafly borough Bergen 14,821 9.4% Little Silver borough Monmouth 5,922 9.3% Woodcliff Lake borough Bergen 5,844 9.3% Brielle borough Monmouth 4,745 9.3% Mendham township Morris 5,892 9.2% Sea Isle City city Cape May 1,905 8.9% Demarest borough Bergen 5,007 8.7% Rumson borough Monmouth 6,878 8.7% Harvey Cedars borough Ocean 430 8.7% Lavallette borough Ocean 2,026 8.3% Boonton township Morris 4,346 8.2% Monmouth Beach borough Monmouth 3,249 8.2% Delaware township Hunterdon 4,506 8.0% Barnegat Light borough Ocean 574 7.9% Cranbury township Middlesex 3,803 7.6% Spring Lake borough Monmouth 2,973 7.1% Stone Harbor borough Cape May 925 6.3% Mountain Lakes borough Morris 4,287 6.1% Rockleigh borough Bergen 588 5.8% Longport borough Atlantic 1,006 5.0% Mantoloking borough Ocean 276 2.9% Cape May Point borough Cape May 214 0.9% Pine Valley borough Camden 4 0.0% Tavistock borough Camden 9 0.0% Walpack township Sussex 6 0.0%

