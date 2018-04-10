Toms River man missing for week, could be in danger

TOMS RIVER — A search is underway for a 54-year-old man in need of immediate medical treatment. He was last seen a week ago.

Luis Perez left the home he shares with his parents in the North Dover section on April 3, according to Toms River Police. He did not take his phone and identification. He does not have a car.

Police said he suffers from several medical conditions and does not have his medication.

Police asked anyone with information about Perez's disappearance, no matter how insignificant, to call them at 732-349-0150. This include sightings at convenience stores, retail businesses, food establishments, hospitals and bus stops.

