Toms River man arrested after repeated rape of child, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A township man was arrested after authorities said he spent months sexually abusing a victim younger than 13.

Robert E. Bell, 28, was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault, and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

His arrest on Friday came days after the start of an investigation by local police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit, which police say revealed that Bell had engaged in sexual contact with the victim since June.

Investigators expect to file additional charges.

Anyone with additional information relevant to the case is asked to contact Toms River Police at 732-349-0150.

