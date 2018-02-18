Time to shovel out, NJ – How much snow did your county get?

Just two days ago, temperatures were in the 60s. Two days from now, thermometers will make a run for 70 degrees. But here we are, digging out from another President's Day Weekend snowstorm!

For several hours Saturday night, the snow just poured from the sky. It accumulated very quickly in North Jersey, where snow totals over-performed expectations. The stripe of Warren-Morris-Bergen-Essex counties saw the most snow from this storm, with several totals over 8 inches.

Further south, the storm played out pretty close to forecast, with marginal to moderate snow totals through central and southwestern New Jersey, and very little on the ground along the coast.

The snow has now completely exited the Garden State, and all warnings and advisories have expired.

Here is a list of the top unofficial snow totals for each county in New Jersey, compiled from official and trusted sources such as the National Weather Service offices in Mt. Holly and Upton , CoCoRaHS , and the NJ Weather Network . Keep in mind, snow totals may vary greatly from one side of a county to the other.

Snow list last updated at 3 p.m. Sunday

Atlantic County: 2.0 inches at Estell Manor

Bergen County: 9.2 inches at Westwood

Burlington County: 4.0 inches at Wrightstown

Camden County: 2.5 inches at Cherry Hill

Cape May County: 1.0 inches at Belleplain

Cumberland County: 2.0 inches at Bridgeton

Essex County: 8.2 inches at Cedar Grove

Gloucester County: 2.0 inches at East Greenwich

Hudson County: 4.0 inches at Kearny

Hunterdon County: 9.9 inches at Califon

Mercer County: 4.7 inches at Hopewell

Middlesex County: 5.0 inches at South Brunswick

Monmouth County: 3.0 inches at Colts Neck

Morris County: 9.8 inches at Randolph

Ocean County: 1.5 inches at Brick

Passaic County: 7.5 inches at Ringwood

Salem County: 0.7 inches at Salem

Somerset County: 8.5 inches at Peapack-Gladstone

Sussex County: 6.0 inches at Hardyston

Union County: 6.0 inches at New Providence

Warren County: 9.3 inches at Washington

We've updated this list a couple of times Sunday. Totals will be verified and mapped by the NJ State Climate Office later this week.

Major roads seem to be faring well, but please give crews time to clear and salt secondary roads and side streets if possible.

Because of the heavy, wet nature of the snow, shoveling out is going to be quite the challenge Sunday morning. In addition, due to compaction and freezing rain, there may be a layer of ice on top of the snow cover too. Be extra careful not to overexert yourself when clearing snow from your driveway, sidewalk, etc. Dress for the weather, and take frequent breaks.

Mother Nature will help with the snowmelt today, as high temperatures well above freezing this afternoon. We should see mid 40s where there is significant snow on the ground, and close to 50 degrees where there is not.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.