Three-alarm fire at New Jersey school

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A three-alarm fire broke out in the attic at a South Jersey Catholic school on Friday morning.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which created thick black smoke, to an attic inside the eave of one of the buildings at the Our Lady of Hope Regional School on Black Horse Pike in Gloucester. The school was closed due to the snow.

Gloucester Township Police spokesman Lt. Michael Benton said the fire was discovered by a janitor just before 8 a.m. No one was injured in the fire, according to Bertran, who said the fire scene was cleared just before 10 a.m.

A cause of the fire remained under investigation.

About 400 students from kindergarten through eighth grade attend the Our Lady of Hope. It was formed in 2008 by the merger of St. Judes and St. Agnes schools in 2008.

