These New Jersey MVC offices come to you

By Joe Cutter January 18, 2018 3:30 AM
MVC Mobile Units (Photo courtesy of New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission)
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has deployed a pair of mobile units that it says will help improve customer convenience.

MVC Chief Administrator Ray Martinez said the new units are truck-style vehicles with most of the functions in a traditional MVC office — “probably about 90 percent of the transactions that we have in most offices.”

He said, among other things, the units will be able to renew or provide duplicate driver licenses, provide non-driver IDs, renew vehicle registrations and provide disability placards.

“We have been planning this for quite some time and it took a lot of testing of the systems, and getting the right vehicles,” he said. These are very sturdy vehicles. We plan on having them for a long time.”

The units can be scheduled to do MVC business at university and office campuses, and at shopping areas.

“This will give the MVC the ability to deploy assets to areas, to offices where we may have unusually high volume, or perhaps if an office is closed, we can set them up there, so that they can take care of the customers that inevitably show up, even if they have not checked the website or what not,” he said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

Category: New Jersey News

