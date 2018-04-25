The safest — and unsafest — hospitals in New Jersey

Safety rankings at New Jersey hospitals slipped in the latest Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade Report, which looked at conditions in 65 hospitals in the Garden State.

New Jersey ranked 17th in the nation in the Spring 2018 report, down from 11th in the fall.

The ranking represented 22 hospitals that achieved an A rating, 24 that earned a B and 18 that got a C.

Just one failed — University Hospital in Newark, which has gotten progressively worse grades in the past three years.

A full list of New Jersey hospitals and linked to detailed report cards is below.

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group uses 27 measures of public data to rate hospitals. The group's goal is to reduce hospital deaths attributed to errors and accidents, which currently number about 440,000 a year.

The group does not yet rate VA, specialty or children's hospitals.

The group's website says patients should use the ratings to decide which hospitals to use for planned events, but patients "should never refuse care in an emergency because of a hospital’s Safety Grade."

The ratings track infections, surgical problems, preventative practices, safety measures and training. Leapfrog Group recommends people pay extra attention to how a hospital scores on hand washing, blood infections and patient falls.

Below are New Jersey's hospitals sorted by the Leapfrog grades that they received. Click on a link to be taken to Leapfrog's detailed report card, which also includes recent past grades.

'A' RATING

'B' RATING

'C' RATING

'F' RATING

