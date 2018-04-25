The safest — and unsafest — hospitals in New Jersey
Safety rankings at New Jersey hospitals slipped in the latest Leapfrog Group Hospital Safety Grade Report, which looked at conditions in 65 hospitals in the Garden State.
New Jersey ranked 17th in the nation in the Spring 2018 report, down from 11th in the fall.
The ranking represented 22 hospitals that achieved an A rating, 24 that earned a B and 18 that got a C.
Just one failed — University Hospital in Newark, which has gotten progressively worse grades in the past three years.
A full list of New Jersey hospitals and linked to detailed report cards is below.
The nonprofit Leapfrog Group uses 27 measures of public data to rate hospitals. The group's goal is to reduce hospital deaths attributed to errors and accidents, which currently number about 440,000 a year.
The group does not yet rate VA, specialty or children's hospitals.
The group's website says patients should use the ratings to decide which hospitals to use for planned events, but patients "should never refuse care in an emergency because of a hospital’s Safety Grade."
The ratings track infections, surgical problems, preventative practices, safety measures and training. Leapfrog Group recommends people pay extra attention to how a hospital scores on hand washing, blood infections and patient falls.
Below are New Jersey's hospitals sorted by the Leapfrog grades that they received. Click on a link to be taken to Leapfrog's detailed report card, which also includes recent past grades.
'A' RATING
- Bayshore Medical Center
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- CarePoint Health-Bayonne Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Washington Township Hospital
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Shore Medical Center
- The Valley Hospital
- University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
- Virtua Voorhees Hospital
'B' RATING
- Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - City Campus
- Atlanticare Regional Medical Center-Mainland Campus
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Carepoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center
- CentraState Medical Center
- Chilton Medical Center
- Community Medical Center of Toms River
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- JFK Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Ocean Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center
- Raritan Bay Medical Center of Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Southern Ocean Medical Center
- St. Francis Medical Center of Trenton
- St. Mary's General Hospital
'C' RATING
- CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital
- Cooper University Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley
- HackensackUMC Mountainside
- HackensackUMC Palisades
- Hackettstown Regional Medical Center
- Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County
- Memorial Hospital of Salem County
- Raritan Bay Medical Center of Old Bridge
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway
- Saint Clare's Hospital of Denville
- Saint Clare's Hospital of Dover
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center
- St. Joseph’s University Medical Center
- St. Luke's Warren Campus
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
- Virtua Memorial Hospital
'F' RATING
