Teen crashes car in Camden, leaving it standing on end

CAMDEN — A teen was behind the wheel of a car that wound up leaning against a fence after crashing into a utility police.

Five people were in the car when it crashed along Admiral Wilson Boulevard near 16th Street about 4 a.m Saturday, according to Camden County police. Two people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.

NBC Philadelphia reported that the driver was 14 years old and one of the passengers was an infant.

Police did not yet disclose the circumstances of the crash and said charges are pending.