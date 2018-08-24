Teen charged in home invasion, robbery of McGreevey’s parents

CARTERET — An 18-year-old borough resident has been charged with invading the borough home of former Gov. Jim McGreevey's parents.

Diego Hernandez is facing numerous charges, including first-degree counts of robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and employing a juvenile to commit a crime.

Mayor Dan Reiman on Tuesday announced that an arrest had been made in the Aug. 18 home invasion but prosecutors released limited arrest information on Friday.

Prosecutors did not say whether other suspects have been identified or arrested and provided no details about the juvenile who Hernandez is accused of having employed. The prosecutor's statement also did not say when Hernandez was arrested.

Officials say among the things that were stolen were two vehicles, which were later found in Jersey City. Money, jewelry and a television also were stolen, police said.

The robbery happened at 5:49 a.m., police said.

Reiman said McGreevey's parents were "obviously shaken up, but unharmed and in good spirits."

McGreevey served as mayor of neighboring Woodbridge before he was elected governor in 2001.

Hernandez also was charged with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Hernandez had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office does not release arrest booking photographs.

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact Carteret Police Detective Keith Cassens at 732-541-3864 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Grace Brown at 732-745-3373.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .