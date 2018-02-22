Taking the pressure off Griffin’s dad for baby’s first forecast

I'm not a parent yet, but I imagine all parents go through regular self-examination, wondering if they will be able to get their kids off to the right start in life.

With that as the backdrop, I am sure Dan wouldn't want newborn Griffin to look back on the first full day of his time on Earth and say, "Dad ... you really blew that forecast."

Now, I am sure Dan would do no such thing (hi Dan), but why chance it? Let the man enjoy his now-family of four and if today's forecast turns out to be wrong, blame it on me.

There's a LOT I'm gonna have to explain to my kids one day anyway.

Luckily for me, there's nothing complicated in the outlook for New Jersey. I guess the biggest headline is that we're gonna pay for the warm, sunny weather we had Wednesday by not really seeing the sun again until Monday.

Showers are likely for Thursday, with sleet mixing into the picture in the northwest corner of the state in the afternoon. Temperatures, which have already plummeted, will fall more gradually into the lower 40s by the peak of the day.

A cold rain continues through the evening, with light freezing rain a possibility in far North Jersey (north of Route 80). Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

Friday begins with more freezing rain north of that I-80 dividing line, with a transition to all rain across the state for the remainder. Highs will be above freezing, but not by much — upper 30s to low 40s.

Both weekend days look identical at this point: Wet, with on and off showers, and highs in the lower to mid-50s.

So there you have it. Welcome, Griffin! We think you're gonna like it here.

Meteorologist and new dad (again) Dan Zarrow returns from paternity leave Tuesday, March 6. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

Griffin Zarrow is already bigger than Archie, Patrick and his wife Kristen's 11-year-old dog.

