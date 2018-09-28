Taking NJ Transit to weekend Shore activities? Think again

ASBURY PARK — NJ Transit may not be the way the go to this weekend's Sea.Hear.Now Festival or the Red Bank Oyster Festival on the Jersey Shore this weekend.

Due to an off-season schedule in place and ongoing Positive Train Control installation, service is running every two hours during the day on Saturday and Sunday on the North Jersey Coast Line.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s all weekend will make for an "awesome" weekend, according to Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow — and that could bring large crowds to both events.

NJ Transit said it cannot add additional trains or extra passenger cars and may not be able to accommodate all riders, especially at the end of the concert in Asbury Park on Saturday and Sunday nights. The concert is scheduled to end at 10:30 p.m. both nights.

"Delays could result in crowding conditions on trains. Customers are encouraged to use early trains as their schedules allow, allow for extra travel time and consider alternative travel options," the agency said in a statement.

The final trains of the night on Saturday and Sunday are:

FROM ASBURY PARK

To Long Branch/Newark/New York at 9:43 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

To Bay Head at 10:58 p.m., 12:58 a.m. and 2:54 a.m.

FROM LONG BRANCH

To Newark/New York at 11:32 a.m. and 12:20 a.m.

Note that the 11:59 p.m. train from Asbury Park connects with the 12:20 a.m. train from Long Branch.

Trains out of Asbury Park have a capacity of 690 seats while trains leaving from Long Branch have 960 seats.

The inaugural Sea. Hear. Now concert is Saturday and Sunday is produced by Bruce Springsteen's photographer Danny Clinch. It is described on its website as "a celebration of live music, art, and surf culture."

The 9th annual Oyster Fest is Sunday from noon until 7 p.m. at the White Street parking lot with live music, a beer, wine and foor festival and other activites.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: