T-Mobile workers viewed woman’s intimate video, she says in lawsuit

HAMILTON TWP. (Atlantic) — A woman is suing T-Mobile after she said at least two employees at a store location in Mays Landing accessed an intimate video she had made for her fiancee.

The woman, named as N.E. in the lawsuit, said she only found out about the workers looking at the video because, after she handed the phone over for a data transfer, she left her AirPod wireless headphones in her ears while browsing the store and heard sounds she didn't recognize, NJ.com reported .

N.E. then allegedly found two employees huddled around her phone, laughing, and when she reviewed her files, she found the intimate content with the same noises she'd heard previously, the report said.

The woman equates the ordeal with "digital rape," Christian McOmber, N.E.'s lawyer, was quoted as saying in the NJ.com report. The report said lawyer and client are seeking damages and an assurance from T-Mobile that the company will better monitor employees in the future, though the company has not responded.

