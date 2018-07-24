‘Stop the train! Buddy, move!’ NJ cop’s desperate run to save man’s life

PERTH AMBOY — Police Officer Kyle Savoia marked his six-month anniversary on the force by saving the life of a man who was nearly run over by an oncoming train.

The entire breathtaking incident was caught on Savoia's body cam, showing the officer sprinting down the tracks, screaming to the man and waving to the train to stop.

The train stopped just inches from the man who got off the tracks just in time.

The save came on the morning of July 19 when Savoia was dispatched for a wellness check for someone who was seen lying on the tracks about 200 yards from the train station.

After the man jumped from the tracks and was met by Savoia he can be heard asking Savoia, "Where did you come from?" and thanking the officer for saving his life. He was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center for further treatment.

"As police officers, our job is to make quick decisions in difficult situations and act on them," Savoia said in a statement released by the city. "At the end of the day, all that matters is everyone gets home safe."

Savoia called rescue "incredible and makes me love what I do every day." He may be relatively new to the force as a member, but police works runs in Savoia's family. His father was Sgt. Kevin Savoia Sr. who served for 28 years before his death in 2016.