Stone Pony summer 2018 lineup — Get season passes free

New Jersey just plainly rocks.

The legendary Stone Pony has announced its Summer Stage 2018 season, and New Jersey 101.5 is giving you the chance to get season passes for free . That's about $2,000 worth of concerts — but you don't have to lay out a cent.

Here's what you do have to do: Get the New Jersey 101.5 app and his "Send Photo/Video" to send us a pic of your favorite concert moment ever in NJ. We'll pic the best after midnight Friday, March 17, 2018 and award the passes to the submitter.

Well, it'll be your favorite concert so far. With this lineup, there's a good chance it'll be beat. Newly announced shows include:

• 6/30 — Umphrey's McGee

• 7/7 - Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes w/ special guest Remember Jones

• 8/3 - Boy George and Culture Club with special guest Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey

• 8/4 - Bouncing Souls w/ special guests Against Me!, Titus Andronicus

• 8/11 - Dark Star Orchestra

• 8/14 - Band of Horses

• 9/29, 9/30 - Sea.Hear.Now Festival

And the rest of the lineup:

Find out more about buying tickets here .

And now the legalese. Legaliese rocks.

Limit one entry per person. One winner will be selected at random from all entries received. Odds of winning based on the number of entries received. One winner will receive a VIP pass valid for admission for winner and guest to each show of the 2018 Stone Pony Summer Stage concert series. Retail value $2000.00. Winner must provide Social Security Number and valid identification in order to receive prize.

All our other usual contest rules apply.