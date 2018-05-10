Still need a summer job? Great Adventure is hiring on the spot

JACKSON — Ahead of the busy summer season, Six Flags Great Adventure needs to fill 4,000 positions.

There are still plenty of spots available.

As part of their corporation's National Hiring Day, Great Adventure will conduct on-the-spot interviews and make job offers to qualified applicants at the park's employment center on Saturday, May 12.

"We're hiring for most departments," said Kristin Fitzgerald, communications manager for Great Adventure. "We have tons of opportunities available, ranging from a front-line team member to a seasonal supervisor, and even full-time jobs still available."

The theme park is currently open Thursday through Sunday; daily operation begins May 24. Hurricane Harbor, the attached water park, is open on weekends and will open daily starting June 22.

Hiring for the summer started in the winter months. The park, which now operates during all four seasons, hires more than 30,000 seasonal employees every year.

Team members enjoy perks such as free tickets for friends and access to member-only events.

Applicants aged 16 and older are encouraged to apply online prior to attending Saturday's event.

"We do have positions for 14- and 15-year-olds. However, they are all currently full and we actually have a waiting list," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said most positions pay above minimum wage. Key positions such as food services begin in the range of $10-10.50 per hour but could start higher based on one's shift and experience.

National Hiring Day

Saturday, May 12 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six Flags Great Adventure's Employment Center

1 Six Flags Blvd., Jackson, NJ 08527

Enter via Employment Entrance approximately one mile west of main park entrance

