ASBURY PARK — Bruce Springsteen is scheduled to perform when Asbury Lanes reopens later this month.

The concert is set for June 18 at the music venue, with Portugal the Man and the Tangiers Blues Band named as the lead performances on the club's website. Springsteen has been named as a special guest, and as with his Broadway show, there is a lottery for people to get tickets.

Asbury Park residents have their own link they can click on to enter a lottery for tickets — submissions will be taken until 8 a.m. on June 7, and a drawing will be at noon the same day There will be 100 winners of two tickets each, and winners will have to prove residency in the town.

Asbury Lanes is also running a contest for anyone else to enter for get tickets. That contest runs until June 10. For that contest, there will be two winners each getting a one-night stay at The Asbury Hotel on June 18 and entry for two to the grand opening event for Asbury Lanes.

The event will feature Portugal. The Man, Tangiers Blues Band and "special guest" Springsteen.

The venue has also listed several other shows that will highlight a busy summer on the Jersey Shore.

