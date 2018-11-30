Spot showers to heavy rain: Two storm systems set to impact NJ

The good news — the wind is finally calm, and will stay that way all day Friday! The not-so-good news — the weather won't be incredibly pleasant (read: wet) as we turn the calendar page from November to December.

As the high-res NAM model forecast illustrates, spotty showers are expected Friday with some wintry mix possible in far North Jersey only.(College of DuPage Meteorology)

On this Friday morning , we've already seen a light snow shower passing through central New Jersey — from Hunterdon to Somerset to Middlesex counties. A weak and fairly disorganized storm system will glide through the Garden State Friday , producing spotty showers. They'll be hit-or-miss and generally light. With high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s, we're looking at mostly rain once the sun comes up.

However, there is a chance for some light snow and/or freezing rain to the north and west. There may be some slippery spots by the Friday evening rush hour, but any accumulation will be limited.

Spotty showers end Friday night . We'll see partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temps dipping into the lower to mid 30s.

As the high-res NAM model forecast illustrates, heavier, steadier is expected late Saturday with some wintry mix possible in far North Jersey only.(College of DuPage Meteorology)

Our next storm system arrives on Saturday . Showers will start affecting New Jersey Saturday afternoon , with steadier, heavier rain picking up Saturday evening . For most of the state, we are just looking at liquid precipitation once again. But once again, in North Jersey, I can't rule out a quick hit of wintry mix at the onset.

It's going to turn pretty yucky, for lack of a better word. If the rain really pours down — some estimates dump over an inch of fresh water over us — flooding will be a possibility. (Waterways are still running high from our last heavy rain event.)

Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be in the mid to maybe upper 40s. Thermometers are expected to rise into the 50s overnight.

I am optimistic that rain showers end sometime Sunday morning . (The timeline for this system is admittedly a little later than in previous forecasts — raindrops could actually linger through midday.) As long as we see partial clearing overhead by Sunday afternoon , I expect high temperatures to spike into the lower to mid 60s for all but NW NJ. Nice and mild — could be our warmest day since early November!

Monday seems to be our weather winner of the week . Despite a stiff breeze, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with continuing mild temperatures near 60 degrees.

The extended forecast shows another cooldown arriving on Tuesday , with high temperatures returning to the 40s (at best). A batch of light snow Tuesday night could produce accumulations on the order of a half-inch to an inch. And I'm still watching a storm system for late next week, that could be more significant and impactful. But again, the accuracy of a 7/8/9 day forecast is nil, so we're not ready to talk about potential timing, impacts, or accumulations just yet.

Have a great weekend!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.