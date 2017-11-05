South Jersey stabbing suspect surrenders in Cleveland

GLOUCESTER — A man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in South Jersey has turned himself into police in Ohio.

Leydy Barahona's Nissan (Camden County Prosecutor's Office)

Hector Sanchez, 27, of Clementon, stabbed his girlfriend Leydy Barahona, 42 multiple times during an argument at their apartment on Thursday at the Millbridge Gardens apartments according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Sanchez left the apartment in Barahona's Nissan Armada which was later found in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Somerdale.

Sanchez turned himself into Cleveland Police on Friday. Colalillo did not disclose why he went to Ohio or how he got there.

Cleveland Police are holding Sanchez pending his return to New Jersey and the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com