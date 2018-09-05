South Jersey man said he was shot; police say he shot himself

MANTUA — After a man reported being shot on Monday, police began an investigation that ended up leading back to the man who reported the incident in the first place.

The man initially reported that an unknown person in an unknown vehicle had shot him and fled the scene. After several police departments responded to find the vehicle and the alleged shooter, investigators determined the man had actually accidentally shot himself.

The man was taken to Cooper Hospital and released. A call to the Mantua Police Department seeking additional information, including whether the man faced any charges for the incident, was not returned as of Wednesday morning.

Police did not release the man's name.

