South Jersey man had bazooka brought back from Iraq, cops say

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police say they found drugs and weapons when they raided a township home on Friday — including a bazooka that may have been brought to the country illegally.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Lacivita Drive in the Cape May Court House section of town, according to a statement from the township's police department. Police recovered more than three pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of cocaine, and $12,521 in cash they said. The found a bazooka, a handgun, two shotguns and drug paraphernalia, according to the department.

The bazooka is believed to have been brought back from Iraq by resident when he was a member of the military, police said. Police believe he brought the weapon, which is capable of firing missiles, back without the permission of the military.

Lindholm was charged with fourth-degree possession of marijuana over 50 grams, third-degree possession of marijuana over one ounce with intent to distribute, second-degree possession of a handgun and other offenses. He could face additional charges pending an investigation into the status of the bazooka.

Craig Byrd, 40, who also lives in the home, was charged with third-degree possession of cocaine, second-degree possession of cocaine more than half an ounce with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are being held at the Cape May County Jail.

