South Jersey educator sent boys naked pics of herself, report says

UPDATE: Pemberton Township High School substitute aide arrested, identified

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey substitute classroom aide has been accused of sexting students — although authorities, who continue to investigate, have not filed criminal charges.

The female Pemberton Township High School substitute was removed from duty because of “alleged inappropriate contact” with male high school students, according to a message that schools Superintendent Tony Trongone posted Friday on the district website.

No charges have been filed as of Saturday morning, according to Burlington County Prosector's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Trongone and Bewley did not disclose the employee's identify.

A students told CBS Philly that the substitute texted nude photos to several students.

This is just the latest example this week of a school worker behaving badly.

Cherokee High School Latin teacher Brantley Cesanek was charged on Tuesday by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office for having an "ongoing sexual relationship" with a student in 2016 and 2017.

According to the criminal complaint, the former student provided a statement to police describing having vaginal sex and fellatio with the teacher. The relationship continued after she graduated from the school in Evesham.

During his first court appearance on Friday, Cesanek was ordered to remain in home detention and to wear a GPS device, according to the Courier-Post.

Cesanek's lawyer contended that his client only had sex with the young lady after she graduated. Prosecutors said Cesanek would pick the student up after school and bring her to his home.

Prosecutors said suggestive letters handwritten by the student were an outlet for her to not engage in physical activity with Cesanek at school.

Cesanek was ordered to stay away and not communicate with the victim or any Cherokee student. After his arrest, he was banned from campus and suspended by the district.

Jasmine Rodriguez contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ