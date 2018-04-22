MT. LAUREL — A bus fire on the New Jersey Turnpike caused big delays in South Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

The bus caught fire on shoulder of the the southbound side of the Turnpike near exit 3 for Route 168 in Runnemede around noon. The fire caused rubbernecking delays in both directions. Two lanes were blocked for a time to allow for firefighters to put the fire out.

Video of the fire showed smoke coming from the back of the charter, bus which had "First Priority" written on the side. A Google search showed First Priority Trailways is based in Forestville, Maryland.

Two other similar buses were parked along the shoulder with passengers off the bus.

The students on board were from the Visual and Performing Arts program at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD, PTSA president Rosanna Weaver told New Jersey 101.5.

No students on board the bus were injured, according to Weaver, but many students lost personal items including instruments.

She said the students were returning home from a trip to New York City.

A person who answered the phone at First Priority said no one was available to speak with the media on weekends.

State Police have not yet returned a message.

A bus on fire along the southbound NJ Turnpike (@TaayloorBenz via Twitter)

