South Brunswick mourns passing of second mayor in a year

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — For the second time in a year residents of the township are mourning the passing of a mayor.

Mayor Christopher J. Killmurray died on Sunday morning, according to township manager Bernard Hvozdovic. Killmurray had been a councilman since 2003 when he succeeded when former Mayor Frank Gambatese who died last year.

"Mayor Killmurray fully embraced the significance of public service as a true calling and profoundly affected the lives of many South Brunswick residents," a statement from the town said.

In addition to his time on the council Killmurray was also a member of the Woodbridge Irish-American Association, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Knights of Columbus, as well as the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Killmurray graduated from Rutgers University Camden School of Law and was a partner at the firm of Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas. He is survived by his wife Karen and four children.

Deputy Mayor Charles Carley will serve as acting mayor, according to TAPinto South Brunswick . A four-year term for mayor is on the ballot for November.

Funeral arrangements for Killmurray have not yet been announced.

