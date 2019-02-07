Somerset County man dies after hitting tree on ski slope

A Somerset County man died in a skiing accident at New York's Hunter Mountain on Saturday.

Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesman for New York State Police, said Warren Township resident Edward Chu, 24, died while skiing with family on the Rip's Return intermediate trail.

Chu was skiing at a high rate of speed when he lost control, crossed over another ski trail and hit a tree about 2:45 p.m, according to Nevel. Chu was pronounced dead at the scene after the ski patrol and paramedics responded.

Nevel said the trail is one of the more difficult trails at Hunter. Chu was was wearing a helmet, he said.

A ski resort spokesperson told the Daily Freeman news website it was "devastated" by Chu's death.

Chu was a 2013 graduate of Watchung Hills Regional High School and graduated from Seton Hall in 2017, according to his obituary . He worked at Oneness E-services in the Somerset section of Franklin.

Nova Soprano wrote on Facebook that Chu was the "nicest, kindest" soul one would ever meet who put a smile on everyone's face.

A memorial service will be held on 2 p.m. Saturday in the Logos Chapel Building 8 at the Rutgers Community Christian Church, 71 Cedar Grove Lane, Somerset.

Bobby Welber of the Hudson Valley Post contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5