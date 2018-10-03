Someone stole autism awareness bear from diner — maybe a child

CLIFTON — A bear that brought countless smiles to customers at the Allwood Diner in Clifton was stolen on Monday, and police are hoping to find the person responsible.

The bear, which wore a shirt combining the Batman insignia with the colors of Autism awareness, was seen on video being taken from the diner on Monday. On its Facebook page, the diner called the theft off the bear upsetting, "not for the value of the item, but for the mere fact that someone would actually walk in and steal our autism awareness teddy bear."

The diner shared surveillance video and a screen shot of the person believed to be responsible, and described the person as a "child."

"I hope this post helps you realize that there are always consequences," the post said. "This time is just the embarrassment. Please try to do better for yourself. It's just a shame."

Lt. Robert Bracken of the Clifton Police Department told NorthJersey.com that the thief is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, and was seen fleeing the scene in a blue Ford Mustang that was driven by someone else. Manager Joseph Villanueva told the news organization police don't know if the bear will be returned, and said he was "speechless that someone would do something like that."

Since the bear was stolen, customers have brought countless new bears to the diner, Villanueva told NorthJersey.com. He said with so many bears he may end up donating them to local charities.

Police are asking anyone with information about the bear's whereabouts to call 973-470-5911.

