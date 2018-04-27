Some sun, some rain for NJ during this final weekend of April

I'm suffering. And I know I'm not alone! Allergies hit me like a bus on Thursday, as pollen-induced watery eyes, scratchy throat, and stuffy nose hit suddenly as the Spring bloom kicked into high gear. Now let's see if I can make it through 55 weathercasts on Friday without losing my voice...

As this post's headline suggests, we have a mixed bag forecast over the next few days. The weekend does look mostly pleasant, but there will be a few hiccups along the way.

The first bump in the road arrives Friday morning, as a storm system delivers a batch of rain to the Garden State. As of this writing, moderate to heavy rain is moving into SW NJ. Is Friday going to be a total washout? Nah. Is everyone probably going to get wet for a few hours? Yup.

In between the raindrops, it will be a mostly cloudy day. We'll see high temperatures generally in the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, let me add an asterisk to that temperature forecast — if we see a few breaks of sunshine for an hour or two Friday afternoon (quite possible in South Jersey), thermometers may push a few degrees highs into the mid to upper 60s.

As residual showers and sprinkles wrap up Friday night, we'll see clearing skies. A bit of fog is possible, if not likely. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s for most of the state.

Saturday daytime looks great. Skies will progress from early morning clouds to midday sunshine, then clouds will increase again through Saturday afternoon. High temperatures should make it to around the 70 degree mark for most of the state. (It will be cooler along the Jersey Shore, especially on barrier islands.)

However, keep an eye on the sky starting around 4 p.m. Saturday, as a cold front will start to push some showers and thunderstorms through the state. This shot of rain will be brief — I really just don't want you to be caught completely surprised during any Saturday outdoor activities.

Some models paint showers through Saturday night and Sunday morning (through about 8 a.m.) It's a possibility, I suppose. But once that front comes through, rain chances will come to an abrupt end.

Sunday will be the drier and cooler day of the weekend. We should see a pleasant mix of sun and clouds, with high temperatures limited to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

We'll hold steady at 60 for Monday too, and then we've got a healthy, summerlike warmup in the forecast for next week. High temps will push into the 70s on Tuesday, and then into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Could we hit 90 degrees somewhere in the Garden State next week? Oh, it's possible.

Have a great weekend!