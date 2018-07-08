ELIZABETH — Police are seeking a man they say tried to rob a member of the Air National Guard leading to a brief gunfight before the suspected robber fled on foot.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning in the area of Mary Street and Trinity Place, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. An initial investigation determined an unknown man approached the guardsman as he was sitting in his parked car. The suspect opened the driver's side door and took the man's wallet and military knapsack while holding the man at gunpoint.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office did not identify the robbery victim, except to say that he is a member of the New York Air National Guard Security Forces.

As the suspect tried to leave the scene the man took a gun from his own car and confronted the suspect, according to the prosecutor's office. The confrontation escalated to a "brief exchange of gunshots," before the suspect dropped his weapon and fled, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor's office said it is believed neither man was injured. The suspect is described as being approximately 30-years-old, around five foot 10 inches, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a black and white shirt and jean shorts, according to the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information about the incident to call Det. Nora Berrio at 908-370-3016 or Dennis Donovan at 908-527-4558. The Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

