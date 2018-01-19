Contact Us
Soccer star Carli Lloyd reaches the Sky, will play pro in NJ!

By Erin Vogt January 19, 2018 1:19 PM
While inspiring soccer fans of all ages, south Jersey’s own Carli Lloyd has been busy playing pro in Texas (and a stint in Europe). Now, home state fans will have a much easier time seeing the superstar in action. The Delran native has come home to NJ, joining the roster of the Sky Blue FC! The three-time Olympian and two-time gold medalist on Friday tweeted her thanks to Houston and her excitement to play closer to her husband (they married in November 2016).

Sky Blue FC plays its home matches on the Piscataway campus of Rutgers University at Yurcak Field. Lloyd knows the turf well, as she is a Rutgers alumna. (Another former Scarlet Knight with the team is head coach, Denise Reddy.)

SkyBlue FC recently announced that the team will hold its entire 2018 preseason at Sportika Sports in Manalapan. The partnership will include four preseason matches, with free admission to the public.

The team’s VP of Communications, John Archibald, says the schedule is expected to be released soon.

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first reporting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee.  A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

New Jersey 101.5 FM