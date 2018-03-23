Snow’s over, now when will it warm up?

To say we'll continue to see some good snow melt in New Jersey because daytime temperatures are above freezing this weekend is, in one non-meteorologist's opinion, damning with faint praise.

Sunday marks the beginning of the last week of March, and it doesn't really feel like Memorial Day is nine weeks away, does it? Nine weeks prior was January 21, and can you really tell the difference between then and now?

Anyway, spring has to come around eventually because that is just the order of things, but it won't be this weekend.

For Friday, clouds take over the sky, with the chance for a sprinkle of rain or even a snowflake in North Jersey. Daytime highs will be in the mid-40s across the state. At night, skies clear somewhat — partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Saturday brings sunny skies to start, turning to partly cloudy later in the day, with highs staying in the mid-40s, and Sunday is partly cloudy all day with another sprinkle chance, and highs once again in the mid-40s.

Right now it looks like we don't break into the 50s until Tuesday, but hey, at least no nor'easters.

For now.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Monday, March 26. Patrick Lavery produces "New Jersey's First News" and is New Jersey 101.5's morning drive breaking news reporter.

